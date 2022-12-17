Petition to fire James Gunn takes off as Henry Cavill fans gather in thousands

Henry Cavill earlier raised the hopes of DC fans when he announced that he would be returning as Superman. The news made many Man of Steel fans happy, as they considered Cavill the perfect actor to don the cape of Kal-El.

Sadly, their joy was shortlived as James Gunn and Peter Safran took the reigns of DC Studios as scheduled. After their arrival, it's unlikely that fans will ever see Henry Cavill as Superman again.

Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel (image via Warner Bros.)

In light of this big change, fans are petitioning for the removal of James Gunn as co-CEO of DC Studios. They want Henry Cavill back as Superman and want him to pave the way for the future of DC Studios with a Superman trilogy.

Change.org petition accumulates 4,765 signatures as fans wish for Henry Cavill to be reinstated as Superman

Fans took to Change.org to lead the charge on the reinstatement of Henry Cavill. The petition argues that Cavill is tailor-made for the role of Superman, and the audience wishes to see him in his prime.

It states:

"Mr. Cavill is Superman and can generate an actual net increase to your brand worth $1B+ if you allow him to. James Gunn cannot. What we wish to see of Superman is the same we wish to see of Batman; him in his prime, not Smallville 2.0 for more modern audiences."

The petition adds that a solution to the current Superman predicament would be to give Henry Cavill his standalone trilogy as the Man of Steel.

Petition to fire James Gunn while reinstating Cavill in the DCEU (image via Change.org)

The petition continues:

"The solution is quite simple: a connected, stand alone trilogy deal with Mr. Cavill as Kent/Superman. I can point you to dozens of lore knowledge rich individuals who would shatter, not subvert, your expectations in the writing room, & if you're looking for a director who will absolutely deliver for EVERYONE, I recommend one Mr. Steve Barron, director of the 1990 TMNT film which still delivers to this day & assisted the late, great Richard Donner on the set of 1978 Superman."

The petition was launched two days ago by a user named Lady Gravemaster. It has already accumulated 4,765 signatures at the time of this writing, with the target being 7,500.

Why James Gunn wants a new Superman

Cavill announced his return as Superman to the DCEU two months ago, after the release of Black Adam. While fans were excited, a report from The Hollywood Reporter stated that many of the current DCEU plans would be canceled.

James Gunn later informed fans via Twitter that Henry Cavill is indeed not going to play Superman in the next project. He explained that he and Peter Safran wanted to focus on the earlier aspects of Clark Kent/Superman's life. The next Superman fans will see in DCEU will likely be a younger one.

James Gunn @JamesGunn Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their anger and react to what DCEU would be without Henry Cavill.

Bjönk @BorkEternal DC giving us Henry Cavill’s Superman again just to go and take him away again DC giving us Henry Cavill’s Superman again just to go and take him away again https://t.co/IAsCHIcv5n

Stallion @Spagggs Got no interest in a new Superman story when Henry Cavill didn’t get to finish his. Got no interest in a new Superman story when Henry Cavill didn’t get to finish his.

James Gunn has announced that Blue Beetle is scheduled for release on August 18, 2023. While Shazam 2 and The Flash are likely to come out next year, it's unclear whether the new DC slate will include them.

The Man of Steel star recently left The Witcher but will be part of the next season. He also recently announced that he will take on a role in the upcoming Warhammer 40K series on Amazon.

Cavill has played the role of Superman with fantastic accuracy and has gained a massive fanbase with his work.

