Henry Cavill is not Superman anymore, hurt fans go back to Black Adam cameo

In a shocking announcement, actor Henry Cavill revealed that he would not return as Superman. The actor had earlier announced in October in a short video that he'd be returning to don the iconic superhero role.

Cavill's cameo in the recently released hit DC film Black Adam further increased anticipation among fans. Unsurprisingly, Superman fans are devastated by the latest update. One disappointed user mentioned that Henry Cavill's cameo in Black Adam ''didn't go anywhere.''

Twitteratti disappointed as Henry Cavill won't be Superman anymore

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest announcement regarding Henry Cavill not returning to play Superman in the DC Universe. Many are saddened by the announcement, while several others wondered how Cavill's Black Adam cameo would now fit into the whole picture.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Stephen Lee @StephenWLee @DiscussingFilm @z56cjt Not a huge fan of most stuff DC, but Cavill has become iconic as the Man of Steel. Who would replace him? And he's already been in Black Adam to set up a sequel. @DiscussingFilm @z56cjt Not a huge fan of most stuff DC, but Cavill has become iconic as the Man of Steel. Who would replace him? And he's already been in Black Adam to set up a sequel.

V (Comissions Open) @ShillofNothing @DiscussingFilm Imagine getting to play your dream role again after not playing it for five years just to get a call saying you’re out again, I can’t imagine what Henry feels @DiscussingFilm Imagine getting to play your dream role again after not playing it for five years just to get a call saying you’re out again, I can’t imagine what Henry feels

AmishZed @AmishZed @DudeIRage @DiscussingFilm Man the DCEU is such a mess, they JUST announced he'd be back as Superman and have had him cameo in Shazam and Black Adam, neither of which will ever pay off @DudeIRage @DiscussingFilm Man the DCEU is such a mess, they JUST announced he'd be back as Superman and have had him cameo in Shazam and Black Adam, neither of which will ever pay off

Jeremy V. @jermo60 @DiscussingFilm He was the best Superman, imo. He left projects to come back as #Superman and then he was told not to come back?? Hopefully they paid him something for the inconvenience. I hope Gunn knows what he's doing. @DiscussingFilm He was the best Superman, imo. He left projects to come back as #Superman and then he was told not to come back?? Hopefully they paid him something for the inconvenience. I hope Gunn knows what he's doing.

Mac Hodgdon @MacHodgdon With that Henry Cavill news Black Adam truly has no reason to exist anymore you hate to see it With that Henry Cavill news Black Adam truly has no reason to exist anymore you hate to see it

#Superman #HenryCavill The last time we saw Henry Cavill play Superman really was in that pointless cameo in Black Adam The last time we saw Henry Cavill play Superman really was in that pointless cameo in Black Adam 💀#Superman #HenryCavill https://t.co/uDPKS56TTR

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the new Superman movie will focus on the superhero's early days, due to which a different actor will play the character. James Gunn will reportedly be writing the script for the project.

Earlier today, Henry Cavill took to Instagram and put out a statement saying that he's had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and that he won't be returning to portray the character of Superman. He mentioned that the news ''isn't the easiest, but that's life.''

Cavill said he respects the decision and wished the team good luck with the ''new universe.'' He consoled his fans by saying that Superman is ''still around'' and that ''everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there!''

A quick look at Henry Cavill as Superman and his other works

Henry Cavill first played the role of Superman in Zack Snyder's hit film, Man of Steel. The film tells the story of Clark Kent, who surprisingly discovers the mysterious superhero powers he uses to protect humanity and the earth. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per DC:

''A young boy learns that he has extraordinary powers and is not of this Earth. As a young man, he journeys to discover where he came from and what he was sent here to do. But the hero in him must emerge if he is to save the world from annihilation and become the symbol of hope for all mankind.''

The movie was a massive box-office hit worldwide and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise directed towards Henry Cavill's stellar performance, Snyder's distinctive directorial style, and stunning visual aesthetics, among other things.

Cavill later reprised the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Over the years, he's received widespread critical acclaim for his performance as Superman.

Apart from Superman, Cavill has been a part of several other popular and acclaimed films and shows like Netflix's The Witcher, The Tudors, The Cold Light of Day, and Enola Holmes, to name a few.

