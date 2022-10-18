Man of Steel, the 2013's highly celebrated Superman movie in the DC Extended Universe, is all set to get a sequel of its own with Henry Cavill returning as Superman, according to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter.

The report stated that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, and Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca, who are part of Warner Bros. Pictures Head, are highly interested in making a brand new Superman movie.

Since the highly intriguing news was dropped, DC Comic fans have been buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await Man of Steel 2. Amidst the news, many fans also took to Twitter to demand Zack Snyder as the director of the Superman movie sequel.

Twitter is buzzing as fans demand Zack Snyder as the director for Henry Cavill's Man of Steel 2

Zack Snyder directed the 2013 Man of Steel movie, which gained a lot of popularity and became one of the most fan-favorite movies in the DC Extened Universe. It's no wonder fans want him back for the upcoming project as well.

By the looks of the tweets, it is quite evident that fans would really like to see director Zack Snyder take charge of the Superman Universe again.

As suggested by the The Hollywood Reporter report, the much-anticipated Man of Steel sequel project is currently at a very initial stage. Charles Roven is expected to produce the movie.

The project is also currently on the hunt to find writers to pen the movie script down. Christopher McQuarrie, who directed Mission: Impossible - Fallout, is reportedly at the very top of that list.

Amidst all of this, actor Henry Cavill is all set to make an exciting appearance as the red-caped hero in the latest Dwayne Johnson movie Black Adam. The movie will make its debut on Friday, October 21, 2022, in theaters in the United States. Black Adam will also arrive in theaters in a number of other countries on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Zack Snyder made his debut with Dawn of the Dead in 2004

A still of Zack Snyder (Image Via Wikipedia)

Critically acclaimed American screenwriter, cinematographer, producer and director Zack Snyder made his debut as a feature film director with Dawn of the Dead in 2004.

Over the years, Snyder has directed several notable superhero and comic book-based movies. The highly intriguing list includes popular movies like Watchmen, 300, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

He has also written, directed and produced a number of other movies, including Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole, 300: Rise of an Empire, Sucker Punch, Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves, and Rebel Moon.

Snyder has also executive produced several well-known movies, including Suicide Squad, The Flash, Aquaman, The Suicide Squad, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

He has also written and directed a few short films, including Playground, Tales of the Black Freighter, The Lost Tape: Andy's Terrifying Last Days Revealed, Superman 75th Anniversary, Snow Steam Iron and a few others.

