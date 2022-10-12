The Black Adam bundle is coming to Fortnite Battle Royale in Chapter 3 Season 4. Epic Games will release the popular comic book character on Thursday, October 20, and he will arrive with a couple of other cosmetic items.

The character will be released to the Item Shop and Fortnite players can purchase him separately and in a special bundle.

This article will explain how to get the Black Adam bundle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, and everything it includes. Furthermore, the article will reveal other important information regarding upcoming cosmetic items.

The Black Adam bundle will include four different cosmetic items

The Black Adam bundle will include four different cosmetic items in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Black Adam bundle will allow Fortnite players to get four cosmetic items at a discounted price. The price of the upcoming comic book character is currently unknown. However, his price in the bundle will be much lower than the regular price of the skin when purchased separately.

Most of the DC skins cost 1,500 V-Bucks, so we expect Epic Games to put this price tag on Black Adam as well. The Black Adam bundle, on the other hand, will most likely cost around 2,000 to 2,500 V-Bucks.

The bundle will include four different cosmetic items. Besides the outfit, which comes in two different styles, players who purchase the bundle will obtain a back bling, pickaxe, and an emote.

The Black Adam bundle will include a special back bling (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games hasn't revealed the names of these cosmetic items. However, it appears that the back bling will be reactive. It may react to players who score an elimination during a battle royale match, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

Furthermore, the Black Adam bundle trailer shows the emote that will be released. It's a simple animation that shows the character sitting on what looks like a throne. The emote is very similar to Dr. Doom's emote that was released with the Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass.

Fortnite players will get a special emote with the upcoming Bundle (Image via Epic Games)

The pickaxe is the only cosmetic item that hasn't been shown in the trailer. However, Epic Games posted the image of it on Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms.

If you are interested in getting the bundle, you will have to wait for it to be released to the Item Shop first. Once it comes out, simply enter the game, open the shop, and purchase the bundle.

Fortnite x DC collabs

Black Adam will be the 24th DC skin in Fortnite Battle Royale (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has had numerous collaborations with DC in the past. The first collaboration happened during Season X and resulted in Batman skins coming to Fortnite Battle Royale.

Adding Black Adam makes a lot of sense since the movie about this character is coming out on October 21. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson plays the popular comic book character and this will be his second appearance in Fortnite.

As many players already know, Johnson plays The Foundation, one of the most important characters in the video game. His new skin will be the 24th DC Series skin in Fortnite.

