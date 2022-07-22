Fortnite players are getting 1,000 free V-Bucks as Epic Games lawsuit finally settles

Many Fortnite players received a pleasant surprise when they opened the game on July 21. Besides the big content update that introduced the new summer event, some players received massive amounts of V-Bucks, the premium in-game currency.

Epic Games has released numerous changes to Fortnite over the past few years. Besides the Battle Royale game mode, Save the World has also gone through a lot of changes. Unfortunately, some of the changes have negatively impacted the developer.

The Epic Games Class Action Settlement has officially closed and V-Bucks have begun getting added to peoples accounts who had requested a settlement to the claim before April 26th, 2021.

A few years ago, Epic Games offered players Loot Llamas in Fortnite: Save the World. These were loot boxes that had completely random content, and a lot of players were disappointed with them.

Thanks to a class action lawsuit, Epic Games had to award V-Bucks to all the players who purchased Loot Llamas in the past. As such, players are receiving currency that is proportional to their earlier purchase.

If you are one of the players who received some V-Bucks and are not sure why it happened, keep reading to find out.

Fortnite V-Bucks given to players who purchased Loot Llamas before April 26, 2021

Fortnite: Save the World used to be very popular at one point and a lot of players were buying Loot Llamas. They allowed players to obtain valuable in-game loot, such as Legendary or Mythic heroes and weapons.

Unfortunately, their contents were completely random and opening them was similar to gambling. These items were obtainable mostly via V-Bucks, the in-game premium currency. While Fortnite: Save the World allowed players to obtain the currency by playing the game, most had to purchase it with real money.

Epic Games are rewarding some players with 5K V-Bucks due to the Zanca V. Epic lawsuit

In early 2019, Epic Games released the so-called X-Ray Llamas, which allowed players to see the content of a llama before purchasing it. While the content of the llama was still random, players knew what they were getting, so it was up to them whether to buy it or not.

Two years later, the game developer announced a class action settlement that would award 1,000 V-Bucks to anyone who purchased the original Loot Llama. This settlement was intended for U.S. players only, but Epic made it available to players globally.

If you received the V-Bucks, it simply means that you bought the Loot Llama in the past and participated in the class action lawsuit.

Can you still receive V-Bucks from the class action settlement?

Unfortunately, you can't benefit from the class action settlement if you didn't submit a claim before April 26, 2021.

Please keep in mind that the class action settlement only affected those who submitted a claim. To check if you have received any V-Bucks from the settlement, open the video game and you will receive a V-Bucks pop-up. If you don't get this notification, there is nothing you can do about it.

if you didn't submit a claim before April 26th, 2021 you wouldn't have gotten any extra V-Bucks other than the 1,000 they gave out back then.

This is not the first time that Epic Games has given out V-Bucks due to a class action settlement and it most likely won't be the last.

