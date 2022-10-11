Fortnite players to soon get free refund tickets, check your eligibility

Getting free refund tickets in Fortnite Battle Royale is very much possible. Many impulsively purchase cosmetic items from the Item Shop and regret their actions shortly after.

Fortunately, Epic Games allows Fortnite players to get a refund in multiple ways. The easiest way to do this is by using free refund tickets that were added to the game in October 2021.

Unfortunately, free refund tickets are limited and players can have up to three of them at once. However, the good news is that Epic Games gives a new refund ticket every 365 days. Due to this, a lot of players will get refund tickets in just a few days.

These tickets can be used to refund almost anything purchased within the last 30 days. However, some purchases, such as Battle Pass or levels, are not eligible.

Free refund tickets are coming soon to Fortnite Battle Royale

More free refund tickets are coming soon to Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games released lifetime refund tickets all the way back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4. However, players were only able to use three, and they would never get them back.

With the release of the v18.20 update, the Fortnite developer released free refund tickets. The update arrived on October 12, 2021 during Chapter 2 Season 8 and this change massively benefited players.

While getting free refund tickets every 365 days doesn't sound like a big deal, the truth is that a lot of players will get their V-Bucks back very soon. Before the v18.20 update, many had no refund tickets, which means they will get new ones on Wednesday, October 12.

Free refund tickets allow Fortnite players to get their V-Bucks back (Image via Epic Games)

If you are one of the players who wants to get a refund, we have prepared a short guide for you. To get a refund for your Fortnite Battle Royale purchase, please follow these steps:

Open Settings

Go to the Account And Privacy tab

Select Return or Cancel Purchase

Find the cosmetic item you want to return

Use return ticket on the item

Press Yes to confirm

Once you do this, the cosmetic items you selected will be removed from your inventory and you will get your V-Bucks back. If this is your last refund ticket, you will have to wait another 365 days to get another one.

Please keep in mind that it's impossible to get a refund for the Battle Pass, levels, starter packs, real-money purchases, and a few other items. Additionally, only items purchased within the last 30 days are eligible for this type of refund.

To check how many refund tickets you have or when you get a new one, please open the Return or Cancel Purchase page. This page will also show all the items eligible for a refund.

Get a refund through Fortnite's Item Shop

Getting Fortnite refunds is very easy in Chapter 3 (Image via Epic Games)

With the release of the v21.51 update on September 7, Epic Games has added a new way to perform refunds in Fortnite Battle Royale. You can use this refund to return cosmetic items that have been purchased within the last 24 hours.

If you need to get a refund for cosmetic items purchased during this time period, you should simply go to the Item Shop, select the item, and cancel the purchase. By doing this, you will save your refund tickets for another time.

