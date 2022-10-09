New Fortnite XP glitches reward quick Battle Pass levels in Chapter 3 Season 4

More Fortnite XP glitches have recently emerged in Chapter 3 Season 4. It appears that Epic Games isn't putting much effort into patching such glitches anymore. On October 9, we have two more glitches, and some other XP glitches still work.

This method of leveling up is incredible, especially for those players who cannot spend enough time playing the game. Unlocking the entire Battle Pass is not very difficult this season, but it requires players to play the game almost daily.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide on using the latest Fortnite XP glitches and benefitting from them. If you are one of those players who cannot play enough, the new glitches are perfect for you!

The first Fortnite XP glitch is extremely easy

The first Fortnite XP glitch is extremely easy and requires you to perform just a couple of different actions. As soon as you join the map, you will start earning XP. If you need additional help, please refer to the video above. Additionally, feel free to post a comment and we will do our best to help you.

Here are the steps you need to take to get the most out of it:

1) Join the Creative map

You have to join a Creative map through Private matchmaking (Image via Epic Games)

To benefit from the latest Fortnite XP glitch, you need to enter the game and go to the game mode selection. Select the Island Code tab from there and enter this map code: 3638-3071-4353.

After this, join the game through Private matchmaking. If you select Public matchmaking, the glitch will not work, so make sure to change this setting.

2) Build three floors and interact with the button

To gain the most out of the Fortnite XP glitch, you will have to build three floors (Image via Epic Games)

Once you join the match, you will need to find a location showing the best player in the game. As you can see in the screenshot above, this is where you will need to build three floors.

When you're done building the floors, you need to look down at the edge of the third floor and find an invisible button. You will need to interact with this button as it will teleport you to a secret room where you will need to perform the final steps.

3) Wait for 10 minutes and interact with two more buttons

The final steps of the Fortnite XP glitch require you to wait for 10 minutes (Image via Epic Games)

The final steps of the Fortnite XP glitch require you to wait for around 10 minutes. Once you enter the secret room, you will see a countdown and a barrier. When the countdown hits zero, the barrier will be removed, and you will be able to get more XP.

There are two XP buttons on the opposite side of the room. To get the most out of the Fortnite XP glitch, you must interact with both of them. Keep in mind that once you react with one button, you will be teleported back to the main area.

However, you simply need to go back to the secret room by interacting with the invisible button. Interact with the last button, and you will start gaining massive amounts of XP.

The second XP glitch offers more ways to level up

The second Fortnite XP glitch that is currently active is also very simple. However, it offers you additional ways to level up. Both glitches are perfect for players who want to passively gain Battle Pass levels, but the disadvantage of the first glitch is that it doesn't allow you to gain any extra XP.

With the second glitch, you can enter XP Shop and perform several actions to multiply XP that you gain. In the shop, you can eliminate chickens to gain gold which can be turned into XP. You can also fish metal and exchange it for XP or interact with the Huge XP button every 30 minutes.

To find out more, please follow the steps below:

1) Enter the map through Private matchmaking

The second Fortnite XP glitch requires Private matchmaking as well (Image via Epic Games)

The second Fortnite XP glitch also requires Private matchmaking. If you enter Public matchmaking, you will not be able to interact with all the buttons, which is why the glitch will not work.

The map code for the second Fortnite XP glitch is 1487-3213-6612. Once again, you will have to enter the map through the Island Code tab and wait for the matchmaking to start.

2) Enter the XP shop and interact with the AFK XP button

To benefit from the second Fortnite XP glitch, enter the XP Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Once you join the map for the second Fortnite XP glitch, you will see a giant vault in the corner. You must approach the wall and interact with the XP Shop button to enter a new area.

Interacting with the button will teleport you to a new room where you have to interact with the AFK XP button. You simply need to go to the right and interact with the button on the wall.

3) Build three floors above the vault

Position the floors above the vault (Image via Epic Games)

Once you interact with the button, you need to return to the Arena and then build three walls above the vault. The screenshot above shows how it should be done.

When you're done building, look down and interact with the invisible button at the edge of the third floor. This is almost identical to the interaction with the invisible button in the first Fortnite XP glitch.

Interacting with the invisible button will teleport you to a secret room.

4) Wait for 10 minutes and interact with two more buttons

To get the most out of the Fortnite XP glitch, wait for 10 minutes (Image via Epic Games)

You will have to wait for 10 minutes in the secret room. Once the countdown hits zero, you can interact with the two XP buttons found on the opposite wall.

After interacting with the buttons, you can join the Bouncers room so that XP never stops. The Bouncers room is in the XP Shop, next to the AFK XP button. By entering it, the game will not kick you out due to inactivity, which means you can keep gaining Battle Pass levels non-stop.

Poll : 0 votes