New Fortnite XP glitch rewards players with massive amounts of XP in Chapter 3 Season 4

The latest Fortnite XP glitch can be used to rapidly level up in the recently released Chapter 3 Season 4. Some players have reported gaining more than half a million XP in a single session, which is proof of how amazing the glitch is.

Once again, players simply need to join a Creative Mode map and perform a few actions to gain levels from this incredible glitch. This is quite useful for those who don't have enough time to complete the entire Battle Pass.

If you would like to know how to perform the latest Fortnite XP glitch, keep reading this article. We will explain everything you need to know about it and how much XP you can gain per session.

Fortnite XP glitch is perfect for gaining quick Battle Pass levels

This new Fortnite XP glitch requires you to join the map with the code 9001-1974-4652. You will have to join the map through private matchmaking in order to benefit from the glitch and gain levels. If you enter it through public matchmaking, you will not be able to interact with the map properly.

For further clarity, you can refer to the video guide shown above for this glitch. Additionally, we have prepared a detailed guide with screenshots that you can read below. If you need any help with the Fortnite XP glitch, feel free to post a comment and we will do our best to help you.

1) Enter the secret room with the invisible button

The secret room is found after going down the ramp (Image via Epic Games)

Once you join the Creative map with the code provided above, you will need to find a secret room and enter it. This room can be found by going down the ramp between the two walls shown in the screenshot above.

Once you go down this ramp, you will have to interact with an invisible button that can be found in the top right corner. Clicking this button will teleport you to a secret room.

2) Interact with the Unlimited XP button

Interact with the Unlimited XP button to start gaining XP (Image via Epic Games)

This secret room has a large green Unlimited XP button, which you will need to interact with. Once you do this, you will start gaining XP passively.

At this point, the Fortnite XP glitch will reward you with XP every second. However, you can further multiply it by following a few more steps.

3) Enter another secret room and wait for 10 minutes

Fortnite XP glitch can be multiplied by entering another secret room (Image via Epic Games)

Jump on the Crash Pad Room button, look up, and interact with another invisible button. Once you do this, you will be teleported to another secret room with two more XP buttons.

In this room, you will have to wait for 10 minutes before interacting with the buttons. Wait for the countdown to hit 0, then interact with both buttons to gain the most out of the latest Fortnite XP glitch.

4) Bounce!

You will have to join the Bouncer Room and simply remain AFK to gain XP (Image via Epic Games)

After interacting with the last two buttons, you will finally have to head to the Bouncer Room. By joining this special room, you will constantly be moving, so the game cannot kick you for being AFK.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far