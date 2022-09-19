Fortnite: 7 secret map changes in Chapter 3 Season 4

Many Fortnite map changes have come with the release of Chapter 3 Season 4. The new season of the popular video game was released on Sunday, September 18, and has brought a lot of big things.

Chrome is slowly taking over the island, and it seems that it's controlled by the Herald, better known as the Bloom Queen. She resides at Herald's Sanctum and drops the Mythic EvoChrome Burst Rifle for those who eliminate her.

Herald's Sanctum is a massive place of interest that was added with the first Chapter 3 Season 4 update. However, there are many other map changes that have come to the game rather subtly.

This article will reveal seven secret map changes that Epic Games has released with the new Fortnite Battle Royale season.

These subtle map changes make Fortnite Battle Royale even more fun

1) OG Loot Lake House

The OG Loot Lake house has returned with Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Loot Lake has played a huge role in the Fortnite Battle Royale storyline so far. This POI was released to the game with its very first update and was in the game during Chapter 1.

The location was iconic and involved many events, including Butterfly and The End. Many Fortnite players still remember the original Loot Lake house that was in the game before the big map changes happened.

The latest update of the video game has brought the house back. The house is found in the center of Loot Lake, on a small island. It has the same layout as the original house, including a small cave under it.

2) The Rift is back

The latest Fortnite update has brought the Rift back (Image via Epic Games)

Back in Chapter 1 Season 4, Fortnite Battle Royale players witnessed the first-ever live event in the video game. The Visitor launched the rocket from the lair above Snobby Shores, causing a lot of map changes.

One of the map changes was the giant rift that appeared in the sky. The rift served as an introduction to the fifth season of the popular video game and was also a reference to Rift-to-Go, a new item added to the season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has brought the rift back to the game. It is located above the Zero Point at Loot Lake and players can easily spot it with a sniper rifle or through replay mode.

3) Henchmen have survived

Back in Chapter 2 Season 2, Epic Games added NPCs for the first time in Fortnite Battle Royale. These characters played a big role in the season and players were able to obtain Mythic weapons and amazing loot from them.

There were two main factions in the game, Ghost and Shadow. Each faction had its own henchmen, but when their factions fell apart, the two henchmen from opposing factions became friends. Players followed their movements throughout many map changes and their latest movement happened with the latest update.

Henchmen are still roaming the island and can be seen in several spots all over it. Their story has been going on for more than two years and Epic Games will most likely keep updating it with future map changes in the video game.

4) The Seven research labs

Chrome is the reason for the majority of map changes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. The cinematic trailer for the new season shows several members of The Seven talking about these changes in a research lab.

Shortly after, three of them were consumed by Chrome and The Paradigm managed to save herself by flying away from the lab. The fate of the other members of The Seven is unknown, but they are likely still alive and will return to their regular form at some point in the season.

The new season features several research labs that can be found all over the island. These labs have been used for different purposes by the organization and players can finally access them.

5) Airship at Rave Cave

The IO airship is back at the Rave Cave (Image via Epic Games)

Chapter 3 Season 2 was extremely chaotic as it featured an all-out war between The Seven and the Imagined Order. Dr. Slone and her faction used airships for their attack, but they were eventually shot down by loopers, causing a lot of map changes almost every week.

The season ended with a victory over the IO and every airship was taken down. The third season of the chapter didn't have a single airship in the air, which wasn't surprising, considering the losses the IO suffered at the Collider.

However, one airship is back with Chapter 3 Season 4! It can be found at Rave Cave, and it has been taken over by the loopers. The airship has a new paintjob and also contains a high-tier vault that requires two keys to unlock.

6) Reality Tree changes

Reality Tree used to cause so many map changes in Chapter 3 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

The Reality Tree caused numerous map changes in Chapter 3 Season 3. Found in Reality Falls, the massive tree controlled a large part of the island and several locations have changed because of it.

The latest update has completely changed the once-important tree. It no longer has as much power, but the Herald is still interested in it and might restore it to its glory.

There are still smaller branches of the tree scattered all over the island. However, the latest map changes include the addition of even more branches. These branches cause glow on the screen, and no one really knows why this is happening. However, knowing Epic Games, players will most likely get even more changes soon.

7) Foreshadowing of future map changes

Epic Games will make more changes to the in-game island soon (Image via Epic Games)

Several places on the island have stacks of building materials, indicating that Epic Games will release even more changes to the in-game world very soon.

Players can find wood in many different places and it will most likely be used to build new houses. Furthermore, several floating platforms have stacks of wood under them.

Chapter 3 Season 4 could bring weekly or bi-weekly map changes to the island, and if this happens, there is no doubt that players will love it.

