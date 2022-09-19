Fortnite Reboot Rally: How to participate, challenges, free rewards, and more

Fortnite Reboot Rally is a new program by Epic Games that rewards players with free cosmetic items. This program is similar to the Refer-A-Friend program, which gives out exclusive items.

In this program, Fortnite players must recruit new players to join them in Chapter 3 Season 4 adventures. Players can also bring back players who haven't played the game for more than two hours in the last 30 days.

Reboot Rally will be active from Monday, September 19, and will run until October 3, 2022. Players only have two weeks to recruit their friends and earn exclusive cosmetic items.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Fortnite Battle Royale program, how to participate, and everything you need to do to earn cosmetic items from it.

Fortnite Reboot Rally rewards players with free cosmetic items

If you are an active player and want to participate in the Fortnite Reboot Rally, you can join the program by opening the lobby sidebar. The Reboot Rally section will appear on the sidebar and show new and returning players eligible for the program.

On the other hand, if you are a new or returning player, you will be able to see active players who are eligible for Fortnite Reboot Rally rewards. Either way, you will have to team up with other players to complete the exclusive challenges and earn cosmetic items.

If you do not have eligible players on your friend list, you can "rally" some of your friends by sharing a QR code or a link.

Once you team up with other eligible players, you will be able to complete new quests that grant four different cosmetic items. Fortnite Reboot Rally quests will appear in your quest log as soon as you party up with other players who can participate in the program.

It's important to note that you do not have to complete Fortnite Reboot Rally quests with the same friends. You can rotate your squadmates and complete these exclusive challenges with different players.

Besides Reboot Rally quests, you can also complete Bonus Goals to earn points. Earning points is essential, and you will have to earn 200 of them to unlock every single Fortnite Reboot Rally cosmetic item.

Exclusive rewards

There are four different cosmetic items that you can earn for free by completing Fortnite Reboot Rally challenges. These are all matching items that are part of the Renegade Flame set.

If you own the Blaze outfit or one of the outfits from the Magma Legends Pack, participating in the Fortnite Reboot Rally program is a must, as these cosmetic items look incredible, especially when matched with these skins.

Fortnite players can earn four different cosmetic items for free in Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Here is a list of how many points you need to earn to obtain every single cosmetic item from the latest program:

50 points : Barb-B-Q Emoticon

: Barb-B-Q Emoticon 100 points : Freshly Forged Wrap

: Freshly Forged Wrap 150 points : Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe

: Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe 200 points: Fiery Descent Glider

It's important to note that these cosmetic items are exclusive for the time being. However, Epic Games reserves the right to release these Fortnite cosmetics in the Item Shop at any time.

