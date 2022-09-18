Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Week 0 Challenges): Full list and how to complete them

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is finally here, and it's brought a lot of new gameplay features. Epic Games has also released a fresh set of challenges for players to complete and level up with.
The initial set contains eight different challenges that can be completed by the end of the season. Epic will also release new challenges every week, most likely starting on Thursday, September 22.
Listed below are all the new weekly (week 0) challenges that have come with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Some of these challenges are used to introduce players to new items, such as the Port-A-Bunker, while rewarding them with XP.
The first Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 challenges are out
Completing each weekly challenge rewards players with 20,000 XP. Furthermore, players will gain additional XP while performing in-game actions that are necessary to complete the challenges.
Here is a list of all available challenges at the start of the new Fortnite Battle Royale season:
- Evolve EvoChrome weapons by dealing damage
- Deploy a Port-A-Bunker at a named location
- Gain shields
- Destroy structures and objects with the Explosive Goo Gun
- Emote at The Flairship, The Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance
- Purchase from a Mending Machine
- Open a Locked Chest or Locked Holo-Chest with a Key at a gas station
- Eliminate an opponent with a pistol
How to complete the new Fortnite challenges
Completing the first few Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 challenges can be done in just a couple of matches. In these matches, you will use the new items and mechanics added to the new season.
To evolve EvoChrome weapons by dealing damage, you will simply have to pick up either the EvoChrome Shotgun or EvoChrome Burst Rifle from a Chrome Chest. These weapons evolve when they deal damage to enemies, which makes them unique. Do this five times, and the challenge will be over.
The Port-A-Bunker is a new item that deploys a 1x1 structure with fortified metal. You need to throw this item at one of the many named places on the island, and you will gain 20,000 XP easily.
You will also have to use the Explosive Goo Gun to destroy 30 different structures and objects. The easiest way to do this is to simply pick up the weapon and destroy a couple of houses with it.
The first set of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 weekly challenges will also require you to gain 100 shields and make a purchase from a Mending Machine. Both actions can be completed naturally while simply playing the game.
Eliminating an enemy with a pistol is relatively simple, but to make things even easier, you can simply knock an enemy down and finish them off with a pistol.
Emoting at three different locations is another easy challenge as it doesn't have to be completed in a single match. However, you must collect the keys to open a locked chest at a gas station. Keys can be found all over the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 island and are used to open chests and vaults with valuable loot.
Each Battle Pass level requires 80,000 XP, which means that players can level up twice from the new challenges alone. According to leakers, there is a bonus of 50,000 XP for completing all weekly challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.