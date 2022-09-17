Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 update: Release date and time for all regions

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Paradise) is about to come out. Epic Games has announced its exact release date and time, getting players more excited about the launch. The new season will bring a lot of new content to the video game, including a new Battle Pass, map changes, new gameplay features, and more.

This article will reveal the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 release date and time for every major region in the world.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 release time for every region

Epic Games has revealed that the next season will be released on Sunday, September 18, at 2:00 am Eastern Time. This means that Paradise will start on Saturday in some regions.

Furthermore, it's important to note that the downtime for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will start at the mentioned time. You will receive an update for the new season, but the game will not be playable until the downtime ends.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus v22.00 releases on Sunday, September 18 with downtime beginning at 2 AM ET. We'll provide another update when maintenance has concluded.



Here is when Paradise will be released in the following regions/time zones:

Pacific Standard Time : Saturday, 11:00 pm

: Saturday, 11:00 pm Mountain Time : Sunday, 12:00 am

: Sunday, 12:00 am Central Time : Sunday, 1:00 am

: Sunday, 1:00 am Eastern Time : Sunday, 2;00 am

: Sunday, 2;00 am Brazil, Rio : Sunday, 3:00 am

: Sunday, 3:00 am UTC : Sunday, 6:00 am

: Sunday, 6:00 am London, United Kingdom : Sunday, 7:00 am

: Sunday, 7:00 am Central European Time : Sunday, 8:00 am

: Sunday, 8:00 am India : Sunday, 11:30 am

: Sunday, 11:30 am China : Sunday, 2:00 pm

: Sunday, 2:00 pm Japan : Sunday, 3:00 pm

: Sunday, 3:00 pm Sydney, Australia : Sunday, 4:00 pm

: Sunday, 4:00 pm Auckland, New Zealand: Sunday, 5:00 pm

If you are not sure when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will start in your time zone, please open this link: https://everytimezone.com/s/dc12adc0. Once you use the link, it will check your time zone and give you the exact release time for Paradise in your region.

Downtime information

As soon as the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 downtime starts, the video game will be unavailable for a certain period of time. This means that one can complete the current Battle Pass by the time the downtime rolls around. Once maintenance is afoot, the title will not be available to play for anyone.

It's impossible to say exactly how long the servers will be down. Considering that it's a new season and a major update, they will most likely be under maintenance for at least an hour or two.

Fortnite ANZ @FortniteANZ Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus v22.00 releases on Sunday, September 18 with downtime beginning at 2 AM ET. We'll provide another update when maintenance has concluded.



However, it's important to note that some downtime periods have lasted for more than four hours, and Paradise's maintenance may turn out to be that as well. If gamers want to get into the game as soon as possible, they must make sure they update their Fortnite client when the downtime starts. This way, the title will be ready to be played when the servers are up again.

It appears Epic Games will bring The Paradigm, one of the most popular characters and a member of The Seven, back to Fortnite. Moreover, a couple of other skins will also come with the new Battle Pass, including Gwen Stacy.

