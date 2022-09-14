Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 teaser confirms Gwen Stacy skin and Spider-Man collab

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will feature a Gwen Stacy outfit, Epic Games has revealed. After numerous leaks regarding the upcoming season of Fortnite Battle Royale, the video game developer has confirmed the addition of a popular Marvel character to the Battle Pass.

As many Fortnite players are aware, Fortnite leakers have claimed that Gwen Stacy will be added to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. It turns out that this leak, like many other leaks, has been legitimate.

#FortniteParadise All Four Chapter 3 - Season 4 Teaser Images:Epic Games Store - Emo MeowsclesPlaystation - Spider GwenNintendo - Remixed ParadigmXbox - a Chrome Hand All Four Chapter 3 - Season 4 Teaser Images:Epic Games Store - Emo MeowsclesPlaystation - Spider GwenNintendo - Remixed ParadigmXbox - a Chrome Hand #FortniteParadise https://t.co/TmptoqH8YG

With the new season coming out on Sunday, September 18, Epic Games has begun releasing important teasers regarding it. Like in previous seasons, we can expect new teasers to come out every day until the season starts.

Not only have the latest teasers confirmed the addition of the Gwen Stacy skin, but they've also confirmed that the next season will not have a full Marvel Battle Pass.

Gwen Stacy is coming with the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass

The new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 teaser was posted on the PlayStation Store, and thanks to it, players now know that Gwen Stacy will come with the next Battle Pass.

The popular Marvel character will most likely have a glitchy cel-shading effect on her outfit and may come in multiple styles. Considering that the teaser showed a Spider-Woman version of the character, this could be one of several styles for Gwen Stacy.

HYPEX @HYPEX Looks like Epic are going with the Spider-Verse glitchy cel-shading for Gwen Looks like Epic are going with the Spider-Verse glitchy cel-shading for Gwen 🔥 https://t.co/08mprL7Qrx

In the past, Epic Games has had a lot of different Marvel characters in the Battle Pass. Chapter 2 Season 4 brought an entire Battle Pass of Marvel characters, which was incredible.

Other seasons, however, mostly had collaboration characters on the final page of the Battle Pass, and that will most likely be the case in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 as well.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will most likely feature another collaboration skin on the final page (Image via Epic Games)

The current season of the popular video game has Darth Vader, a Star Wars character, on the final page, while the previous season had Dr. Strange on the final level.

"Secret" skins are also mostly collaborations. This season, it was Indiana Jones and last season, Epic Games added Prowler as a special skin.

More teasers will most likely be released soon

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will be released on Sunday, September 18, at 2 am Eastern Time. Considering that its release date is just around the corner, we expect Epic Games to release more teasers in the next few days.

These teasers will tease players with the upcoming skins, features, and possible map changes. For now, Epic has released four different teasers which show what skins will be added to the Battle Pass.

The first Chapter 3 Season 4 teaser was leaked last week (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has always been great at hyping players up for new seasons. These teasers have excited players even more about the future content, and many cannot wait for Sunday to see everything the new season brings.

