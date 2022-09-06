Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 to bring many new features

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is set to be released very soon, and Epic Games is preparing everyone for it. If everything goes according to plan, the new season will come out on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

The current season of the game has only one more update left, which will be released on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. After the update, the only new content that will be added to the game will be a new Wild Week.

The Fortnite community is very excited, as there are also rumors about a new live event. While nothing has been confirmed by Epic Games yet, the event could be added to the game data with the next update. It could even serve as an introduction to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

HYPEX @HYPEX Only 2 WEEKS until Season 4 Only 2 WEEKS until Season 4 🔥

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will be massive

Epic Games is well known for releasing major changes with every new season of Fortnite Battle Royale. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will be no exception, and based on the leaks, the new season will be huge.

HYPEX, the most popular Fortnite leaker, has made a list of all the things that will likely be released with the upcoming season.

HYPEX @HYPEX Some gameplay stuff that got leaked past 2 seasons, probably for S4:



- Motorcycles

- First-Person

- 50v50 (Zero Build)

- Storm King

- Iron Man Gloves

- Mech v2

- Updated Planes

- Halloween Goo Boss

- Sand Borrow updated to "Blob"

- Squad Heal Item

- Super Storm Item

- Saddle Some gameplay stuff that got leaked past 2 seasons, probably for S4:- Motorcycles- First-Person- 50v50 (Zero Build)- Storm King- Iron Man Gloves- Mech v2- Updated Planes- Halloween Goo Boss- Sand Borrow updated to "Blob"- Squad Heal Item- Super Storm Item- Saddle

According to the leaker, three new vehicles could be added to Fortnite Battle Royale in less than two weeks. Motorcycles were leaked more than a month ago, but Epic Games hasn't released them yet. This means they will most likely come with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Additionally, the developers have updated planes, which may be unvaulted. Finally, there is a new Mech vehicle that players will be able to control next season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will also encompass a new Halloween event. HYPEX believes that a Halloween Goo Boss will be released for the event, which might be exactly what Epic Games has hinted at with the latest map change.

Gameplay features expected to arrive with new season

Chapter 3 Season 4 is expected to finally bring the first-person mode to Fortnite. This mode sounds unusual and confusing, but there is no doubt that it would be a fantastic addition to the Zero Build modes.

Players will also get new game modes. The 50 v 50 limited-time mode is coming back and will receive a lot of changes.

Epic Games will most likely bring back the Storm King, one of the main antagonists of the game. The Storm King was in the game during the Fortnitemares 2019 event, and players had to defeat him to earn exclusive cosmetics.

The first-person mode is expected to come with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games will also add a couple of new gameplay items to the game, including a saddle, a super storm item, and a new item to heal an entire squad.

Finally, the new Battle Pass will bring over 100 new cosmetic items to the popular game. It will cost 950 V-Bucks. The two leaked skins are Gwen Stacy and a goth version of Meowscles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh