Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Mysterious Black Goo appears on the island

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is just around the corner and players cannot wait for it to come out. Epic Games has released several hints towards the new season and the latest hint is the mysterious Black Goo that appeared in the game.

No one really knows what this means, but there are a lot of theories. However, one thing is certain, and that is that Epic is using the latest map change to tease the arrival of the new season.

nos @nos_FPS The Black goo from the leaked Fortnite season 4 image is starting to appear on spawn island #Fortnite The Black goo from the leaked Fortnite season 4 image is starting to appear on spawn island #Fortnite https://t.co/U4C92xGwPz

Fortnite players are already used to these hints by Epic Games. The game developer has released many different hints in the past, and the appearance of the mysterious goo almost confirms a new character in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has been teased twice

A few days ago, Epic Games accidentally posted an image of the Black Goo on the Nintendo Shop. The image shows the same goo that recently appeared in the in-game world.

Epic quickly removed the image as it was not intended to go live. However, by the time it was removed, the image was seen by millions of players and the community believes it was the first Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 teaser.

The same Black Goo that was seen in the teaser image was also spotted on the Fortnite island. More specifically, players can find it in several places on the spawn island.

Many players are wondering what this means, yet no one has a clear answer. However, chances are that Epic Games is teasing a new character or a map change that will be released with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

The new season of the popular video game is scheduled to begin on Sunday, September 18. The trailer for the season should be released on the same day of its release, but players will most likely get more leaks in the meantime.

Big map changes will come to Fortnite

Every single season of Fortnite Battle Royale has brought many map changes. and the next one will be no exception. There is a leak that claims that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will have a time travel theme and bring some of the old places back. If this does happen, the mysterious Black Goo could be a hint at the return of some of the old places.

One of the oldest places in Fortnite, the oil rig from Chapter 2 Season 2, had an oil leak that that looked similar to the Black Goo. This was a popular landing spot as TNTina, the boss with a Mythic weapon, was located here.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 could bring back some of the old places, including the oil rig (Image via Epic Games)

If Epic Games decides to bring back the old places, the oil rig could be one of them. According to the leak, the places will keep rotating, so players could see many places from both Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 returning to the popular video game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman