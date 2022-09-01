Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 teaser revealed by Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is just around the corner and players can't wait for it to be released. If everything goes according to plan, the next Fortnite season should arrive on Sunday, September 18. Epic Games has recently released what seems to be a teaser for the upcoming season, getting players and fans even more excited.

The teaser shows just a character's hand, and many players believe that the person in the image is The Paradigm. While this is still just a theory and nothing has been officially confirmed by Epic Games yet, more Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 teasers may be shown soon.

The teaser was revealed on Thursday, September 1, which is rather unusual considering that the new season is more than two weeks away. However, this could also mean that Epic has decided to hype up the new season much earlier than usual.

The community eagerly awaits Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Based on the community's response, there seems to be major hype for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Even before the arrival of this teaser, many players were excited about it, primarily due to the great success of the current one. Clearly, fans can't wait to see what Epic Games has prepared for them next.

Fortnite players already have many theories about the upcoming season, some of which have been strengthened by leaks. As most of these come from anonymous or unreliable sources, they should be taken with a grain of salt.

The image shown above is believed to be a Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 trailer and was first spotted in the Nintendo Switch Store.

The teaser shows The Paradigm, one of the most important characters in Fortnite, apparently sinking into some kind of goo. HYPEX, one of the most popular Fortnite leakers, had previously mentioned a new character called Goo Boss in one of his tweets, and the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 teaser may have just confirmed this character.

A live event may arrive with the next Fortnite update

This leaked image could very likely be an introduction to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Although Epic Games is set to release another update for Fortnite next week, there will be a smaller update meant to add some important things to the game.

Currently, there is a theory that Epic Games plans to release another Fortnite live event with the v21.51 update. Considering that the season ends in less than three weeks, this makes a lot of sense to many.

The Paradigm is one of the most important characters in Fortnite history (Image via Epic Games)

It has certainly been a long time since Epic Games released Fortnite live events for two consecutive seasons. In fact, the two most recent events were The End at the conclusion of Chapter 2 Season 8, and The Collision for the finale of Chapter 3 Season 2.

If Chapter 3 Season 3 gets a live event, this will be a great surprise for Fortnite players. The live event may include The Paradigm and other popular characters, and could possibly serve as an introduction to the upcoming season.

