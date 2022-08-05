What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will come out in September. Epic Games has already revealed that Season 3 will run through September 17, so we can expect the next season to be released a day later.

There aren't any major leaks from reputable sources regarding the upcoming season at the moment. However, we do have a good idea of what will be released during it.

In this article, we will explore a couple of possible themes for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. It will largely depend on Epic's decision whether or not to collaborate with Marvel once again.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 could bring another big Marvel collaboration

Epic Games decided to release another Wolverine skin into Fortnite Battle Royale in August 2022. It can be obtained by subscribing to Fortnite Crew, which will expire in September.

The first time Epic released the Wolverine outfit was during Chapter 2 Season 4. That season, players got a full Marvel Battle Pass as every cosmetic item had this theme. We might see the same thing in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Donald Mustard, Creative Director at Epic Games, has revealed plans for another big Marvel collaboration. This time, however, M.O.D.O.K. will join the Fortnite island instead of Galactus.

It's important to add that the Marvel collaboration was the most profitable joint venture in Fortnite Battle Royale, even before Chapter 2 Season 4 was released. Many players clearly love Marvel characters and superheroes, so adding them to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 would make a lot of sense.

Original themes for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

If Epic Games doesn't release another Marvel collaboration, there are two options they could go with. They could keep building on the current storyline and release the Bloomwatcher next season, or they could go back to the original storyline that followed The Foundation.

The Bloomwatcher was seen in the Chapter 3 Season 3's trailer and is presumably responsible for the Reality Tree and its expansion. Considering how far the tree has expanded, we can expect it to try to take over the Zero Point, and this is what could be the theme of Fortnite's next season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 might reveal more details about the Bloomwatcher (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games hasn't revealed much information regarding the Bloomwatcher and no one knows the intentions of this mysterious creature. However, it is most likely another villain who is trying to control the universe.

Fortnite players might also return to the original storyline that follows The Seven. At the moment, The Foundation and Jonesy are chasing after Geno, another mysterious figure that was recently revealed.

The Foundation and Jonesy are chasing Geno in an attempt to beat the villain (Image via Epic Games)

Considering that Geno is the leader of the Imagined Order, he will definitely return to the game at some point. The Seven and the Imagined Order had an all-out war in Season 2, so Epic Games may decide to postpone another conflict between the factions for a few more months.

Regardless of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4's theme, Epic Games will release a new Battle Pass and numerous map changes with it. Furthermore, we can expect another collaboration skin that will be unlockable by completing Battle Pass challenges.

The Reality Tree continues to expand across the island and could bring massive map changes before the new season. It could also play a huge role in the storyline and stay in the game for the entire chapter.

