Next major Fortnite update revealed

Epic Games will release a new Fortnite update very soon. The gaming company is still on its summer break, but the break will end in a few days, and Fortnite players will get another major update.

Thanks to the numerous leaks that fans have seen over the course of the season, they have an idea of what the new Fortnite update will bring. This is also expected to be either the last or second-to-last major update in Chapter 3 Season 3, which is why it should contain a lot of new content.

This article will take a look at the exact release date of the v21.40 and some of the biggest things that it will add to the video game.

The major Fortnite update will be released on August 16

The v21.40 Fortnite update is expected to be released on Tuesday, August 16. According to reports, Epic Games will come out of the summer break around August 10 and will start preparing the game for a new update shortly after.

The update is expected to contain everything related to the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration, which will be its highlight. While the exact release date of the collaboration still hasn't been revealed yet, it will most likely happen soon after the update comes out.

A new Dragon Ball movie is coming out on August 18 in the United States, so the upcoming collaboration will most likely be used to promote it. Considering that v21.40 will be the last major update of August, it will contain everything from the crossover, including skins and the mini event.

Aside from the collaboration, Fortnite Battle Royale players will receive new challenges with the new update. With a few more weeks left in the season, the video game developer will release more weekly quests and possibly expand some of the existing questlines.

Epic Games will probably launch a lot of new cosmetics as well and possibly unvault Junk Rift. The item has been seen in the Chapter 3 Season 3 trailer, so fans can expect it to be out soon.

Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks

Chapter 3 Season 4 is scheduled to be released in mid-September. If Epic Games decides to make v21.40 the last major Fortnite update in Season 3, fans can assume that it will contain some leaks about the next season.

Considering that the next season is a month and a half away, fans can anticipate the release of two major updates (one in September). However, this doesn't have to happen as new content can be split into smaller content updates.

At the moment, no one really knows what the new season will be about. There are theories about another potential collaboration with Marvel or about the Bloomwatcher coming to the island. However, there hasn't been any reliable leak regarding the theme of Chapter 3 Season 4.

Players are hoping that Epic Games will return to the original storyline and continue it in the next season. At the moment, the Foundation and Jonesy are chasing Geno, which is why we might finally see the villain very soon.

In the meantime, it will be interesting to see if the Reality Tree takes over the Zero Point.

