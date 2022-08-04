Fortnite: How an overdose of crossovers could be hurting the game

Fortnite crossovers are a big reason why the video game has become popular all over the globe. The batle royale title features some of the biggest celebrities and icons in the world, so playing with them is a dream come true for many players.

Epic Games has collaborated with many other companies in the past, bringing popular movies, comics, and TV show characters to the game. Furthermore, some of the world's most famous athletes, like LeBron James, and Neymar Jr., have come to Fortnite; Epic has also rewarded the most popular content creators with their own skins.

Macho T @ItsMachoT this is fire, think all wrestling fans been waiting for this Fortnite collab forever.



Should’ve happen about 10 years ago! But glad WWE is now opening itself to do more of these. this is fire, think all wrestling fans been waiting for this Fortnite collab forever. Should’ve happen about 10 years ago! But glad WWE is now opening itself to do more of these. https://t.co/AyZTKgeEqA

Unfortunately, many players believe that the Fortnite developer has gone too far with crossovers. While they do bring a lot of incredible content to the game, most players would love to see more original content.

Fortnite Battle Royale is a unique video game and its original skins are what makes it even better. Having a Batman skin in the game is fantastic, but players prefer skins that are 100% original, such as Peely or Fishsticks. After all, Fortnite has its own universe, own storyline, and own popular characters.

Fortnite crossovers can do a lot of harm

1) Crossovers are amazing when done moderately

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Muramasa Blade Pickaxe is not the same as the Wolverine-based Pickaxe associated with Issue #3 of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War. The Muramasa Blade Pickaxe is not the same as the Wolverine-based Pickaxe associated with Issue #3 of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War. https://t.co/kBGVaiiSFs

Fortnite crossovers are amazing, there is no doubt about it. However, what players complain about is the amount of unoriginal content that's been coming to the video game in the past few years.

Epic Games had several collaborations in Fortnite Chapter 1, including bringing Batman to the game and Stranger Things characters. Besides the cosmetic items that were released, Epic also released map changes for these collaborations, which may have been too much.

However, things got worse in Chapter 2 as Epic started releasing more crossovers to its popular battle royale video game. In the fourth season of this chapter, the game developer released a Marvel-exclusive Battle Pass, which was too much. Besides the cosmetic items that came into the game, Epic also added a lot of gameplay items as part of the crossover.

Cosmetic items can simply be ignored by players and they don't have to purchase a Battle Pass. However, adding gameplay items, such as ones with Mythic abilities, is something that can't be ignored and players are forced to deal with it.

Fortnite crossovers have resulted in new gameplay items as well (Image via Epic Games)

The reason why they don't like these gameplay items is because they don't feel like they belong in Fortnite. Epic Games is very creative when it comes to new items, yet releasing Doctor Doom's abilities as a part of the gameplay was just a bad idea.

Additionally, most Marvel abilities and items were considered overpowered as they allowed players to fly and attack their enemies with lethal attacks at the same time.

The situation in Chapter 3 is relatively bad when it comes to Fortnite crossovers. Over 50% of released skins have come from collaborations, which shows how frequently Epic collaborates with other companies.

Many Fortnite players want original content. Unfortunately, that era may be over as Epic is trying to expand its metaverse and include other popular video games, TV shows, and other products into its battle royale title.

2) Crossovers may never stop

Epic Games is trying to expand its metaverse and make Fortnite Battle Royale a central and most important part of it. Due to this, crossovers will most likely never stop.

It's also important to note that the joint venture with Marvel was the most profitable collaboration, even before Chapter 2 Season 4. Releasing crossovers is very profitable for Epic games, which is why it is very unlikely that the developer will ever stop releasing them.

At the moment, Epic has no reason to stop collaborations. The video game is still incredibly popular and gets millions of players on a daily basis. Furthermore, many love seeing their favorite celebrities and characters in other media, so adding them to video games sounds like the perfect idea.

In the last few weeks, there have been a lot of leaks regarding a potential Dragon Ball collaboration, and this could serve as a great example of why collaborations are great, despite all the complaints.

Millions of Dragon Ball fans will be interested in the collaboration and many of them will download Fortnite and try it out. Gamers, on the other hand, may get into the anime thanks to the collaboration, so this could be a win-win situation.

3) Collaborations are very profitable

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite x Dragon Ball teasers *could* start any day now, considering it's planned to last for 7 weeks and 7 weeks from now is Season 4.



Remember, the collab starts with an umbrella, chair, table & blue capsule appearing on this island as a reference for Kame House. Fortnite x Dragon Ball teasers *could* start any day now, considering it's planned to last for 7 weeks and 7 weeks from now is Season 4.Remember, the collab starts with an umbrella, chair, table & blue capsule appearing on this island as a reference for Kame House. https://t.co/3Taph8whJD

Obviously, many players enjoy collaborations and spend their money on crossover skins. If this wasn't the case, Epic would most likely focus more on the original content. While collaborations can do a lot of harm, it seems that they bring a lot of positive things as well, including profit.

There are probably millions of players who dislike collaborations. However, as long as the company keeps making a lot of money from such ventures, it's unlikely that they will stop.

We have to keep in mind that Epic Games' popular title is a free-to-play video game. This means that the entire team, from marketing experts to developers, is paid thanks to the sale of cosmetic items. Considering that collaborations get a lot of sales, there is no reason for Epic to stop releasing them.

4) Epic may have to return to original content in the future

In conclusion, it appears that those who oppose crossovers are a minority, yet they are very vocal. However, it is up to Epic to decide whether or not to risk losing a small part of the player base.

Fortunately, the video game is still popular and new players join it every day. However, there will be a period of time where the game stops losing its popularity, which is why the video game's developer will have to come up with something big to bring its players back.

We all know what Epic Games is capable of, so we will have to wait and see what the future brings.

On a positive note, there is something many players agree on. A major part of the community believes that Epic Games should bring back secret skins to the video game. These skins were a huge part of Chapter 1, but ever since Chapter 2 Season 2 was released, they were all collaboration skins.

