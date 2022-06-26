Fortnite x Dead by Daylight collaboration might happen soon

It was recently revealed that the Fortnite x Dead by Daylight collaboration might happen very soon. Neither game is a stranger to joint ventures, and it would definitely be great to see them collaborate with each other.

A recent report has revealed that more than 50 percent of the Item Shop skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 have come from collaborations. This number may increase if the video game developer decides to finally collaborate with Dead by Daylight.

Both games have been very popular in the last few years and there is no doubt that a potential Fortnite x Dead by Daylight collaboration would benefit both video titles.

Fortnite x Dead by Daylight collaboration would be beneficial to both the titles

According to iFireMonkey, one of the most popular leakers, the Fortnite x Dead by Daylight collaboration has already been discussed between Epic Games and Behaviour Interactive.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Dead by Daylight x Fortnite



Recently it's been brought to my attention that the team at Behaviour (Creators of DBD) have been discussing propositions for a Fortnite x DBD Collab.



In DBD you'd be able to get a Llama Charm & in Fortnite we'd see a Meg Thomas Skin.



According to the leaker, the collaboration would bring Meg Thomas as an outfit to Fortnite Battle Royale. Dead by Daylight players, on the other hand, would get a Llama charm.

The leaker also mentioned that the potential Fortnite x Dead by Daylight crossover has been discussed since March. Considering that we still haven't gotten this collaboration, it could mean that it's been rejected by either developer.

However, it could also mean that it's still in the works and could be released very soon. We will have to wait and see if we get any official confirmation or at least some more leaks in the near future.

The collaboration will be a step in the right direction

Dead by Daylight is a survival horror multiplayer game that was released in 2016. Like Fortnite, it is available on all platforms, from PCs and consoles to mobile devices. Some of its collaborations have increased its playerbase by quite a wide margin.

A potential Fortnite x Dead by Daylight collab would positively impact the popularity of the battle royale video game. Many battle royale players would most likely try out the horror game and check out what makes it so popular.

According to the Web Tribunal, Dead by Daylight has around one million daily active players, which is great. It has been downloaded more than 36 million times across all platforms and it broke the mark of 100,000 concurrent players back in 2021.

While the horror game is not as popular as Fortnite, it still has many active players and a great community.

Another similarity is that both Epic Games and Behaviour Interactive, developers of the two popular games, have collaborated with other games. These collaborations are a big reason why both games have been so popular.mThey even had some collaborations in common, including Resident Evil and Stranger Things.

This collaboration seems like a win-win scenario for both developers, and hopefully it will be released soon. Fortnite players have already created some Creative maps inspired by the horror game, which means they are interested in that kind of content.

