Fortnite teases collab with Stranger Things ahead of new season release

Fortnite Battle Royale has had numerous collaborations in the past three years. Ever since Chapter 2 was released, Epic Games has added hundreds of collaboration skins to the game.

According to the latest report, 50 percent of the skins released in Chapter 3 so far are collaboration skins. We can expect this number to get even higher as there are rumors of a new collaboration coming soon.

If the recent theory turns out to be correct, we will get another Fortnite x Stranger Things venture. Epic Games has released some interesting files to the game data with the latest update. Most of these point to another collaboration with the popular show.

Fortnite x Stranger Things collaboration could happen again

Epic Games has already collaborated with the popular TV show in the past. The first Fortnite x Stranger Things collaboration happened during Season 9 and players were extremely excited about it.

Twitter user FNBRintel recently posted an interesting theory about another potential partnership between the video game and the show.

With the v21.10 update, the Fortnite Battle Royale developer has added a new set to the game data. The set is currently encrypted and hasn't been released into the game, but its codename is "WaffleWarrior."

There's currently an encrypted set called "WaffleWarrior" and in the series the character "Eleven" only eats waffles. Could be a stretch but if it is a Stranger Things collab we will see the skins on July 1st with S4 VOL 2!



As fans of the show are aware, the main character, Eleven, only eats waffles. Even if the Twitter user admits that this could be a stretch, it could also hint towards another Fortnite x Stranger Things collab.

This won't be the first time that Epic Games has used skin codenames to hint at future content. This has happened many times before and the codename is definitely not a coincidence. However, we will have to wait to find out if it's a reference to the popular character in the show or something else.

The new collaboration might be released very soon

If Eleven is coming to Fortnite Battle Royale, players could obtain her very soon. The next Fortnite x Stranger Things collaboration could be released on Friday, July 1.

Season 4 of Stranger Things was released on May 27 and featured seven episodes. However, this was just the first set of episodes, with the second one coming out on July 1.

Since Epic Games has already added the skin to the game data, players won't even have to update their clients to get it. However, we could get another update on Tuesday, June 28, which could bring even more files about the potential collaboration.

The first Fortnite x Stranger Things collaboration was released on July 5, 2019. It arrived just one day after Season 3 was released, and adding characters from the show turned out to be a fantastic idea for promotion.

During the first collaboration, players got Demogorgon and Chief Hopper skins. These skins haven't been out since November 9, 2019, and are one of the rarest Item Shop assets of all time.

If Epic Games is indeed planning on another collaboration with the TV show, we can expect these two rare skins to return as well. Besides that, there could be several other skins. The first collaboration also brought some small changes to the in-game map, such as portals and Scoops Ahoy, an ice cream parlor from the show.

