5 times Fortnite baited its entire player base

Epic Games has played lots of games with Fortnite Battle Royale users. In many instances, the video game developer has baited them into thinking something would happen, but that was simply a misdirection.

The firm has made some big moves with the game and has experimented extensively with it. In the end, this is what made it stand out and become one of the most popular video games in gaming history.

This article looks at the five times Epic baited loopers. Many of these situations disappointed or made them worry, but some were simply funny.

Epic has baited Fortnite gamers several times

1) Complete blackout

This is what the game looked like for a day and a half (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite live events should get lots of credit for making the video game extremely popular. Many Fortnite players look forward to these events, and back in Chapter 1, almost every season had a live event.

In Season X, the 10th season in total, Epic decided to release the "The End" event. While users knew this event would be huge, they couldn't have imagined what awaited them.

In the final moments of the live event, everything was sucked into the black hole. The hole stayed in the game for a day and a half, making it unavailable to play.

What was happening in the meantime, however, was even worse. Epic deleted all the content from their social media profiles and changed their profile picture to a plain black color.

This caused the community to panic, and many loopers believed the popular game was deleted. After more than 30 hours of stress and worry, Fortnite gamers regained access to the title and entered a new world and chapter.

2) Peter Griffin

In February 2021, the Fortnite Battle Royale developer released Peter Griffin to the game data. The popular Family Guy character was added with a major patch, which is why many data miners and leakers believed he would be released into the video game.

Even a year and a half later, however, Peter Griffin is still not in the title. Why did Epic add the popular character without releasing him? No one really knows.

This was most likely Epic's way of trolling the community as even the most reputable leakers shared the news of Griffin coming into the game.

On the positive side, there is a chance that the video gaming company has received the right to add the character to Fortnite.

After all, adding files related to the character is probably not allowed unless Epic obtained the proper rights.

3) Star Wars pickaxe

Epic Games added Darth Vader to the title with the release of Chapter 3 Season 3. Lord Vader is the final skin in the Battle Pass and can be unlocked on the 10th page.

As many players are aware, this is another Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration. Ever since Darth Vader was leaked, players were hoping that Epic would release a lightsaber pickaxe as well.

The publisher did release Vader's pickaxe, but it's not a lightsaber. The pickaxe is called Sigil of the Empire and is currently one of the most disliked cosmetic items in the entire game.

Not only is the design of the pickaxe horrible, but releasing it was just a terrible idea. Epic knew players wanted a lightsaber pickaxe, so releasing Sigil of the Empire was just another troll by the company.

What makes the situation worse is the appearance of the lightsaber during "The Collision" live event. In the event's final stages, users could see Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi fighting with lightsabers.

Unfortunately, the lightsaber has only been added as a gameplay item.

4) Epic Games vs Apple trial

FN News @SentinelCentral Epic V. Apple | Lawsuit update



Apple has received support from various companies for their upcoming appeal trial against Epic Games.



These include Roblox, around 24 security experts/former officials, and the Koch brothers' Americans for Prosperity Foundation. Epic V. Apple | Lawsuit updateApple has received support from various companies for their upcoming appeal trial against Epic Games.These include Roblox, around 24 security experts/former officials, and the Koch brothers' Americans for Prosperity Foundation.

Epic Games and Apple do not like each other very much. However, when Fortnite was released to mobile devices, it was first released to iOS as iPhone and iPad owners had exclusive access to it.

Unfortunately, the relationship between the two companies was ruined in 2020 when Epic decided to release its own payment system within the Fortnite Battle Royale application. This went against Apple's Terms and Conditions, which is why the video game was removed from the App Store.

Epic and Apple then took the fight to court, and the game developer hoped to gain support from its loopers. The organization released the #FreeFortnite in-game tournament, which rewarded them with exclusive cosmetic items, laptops, consoles, and more.

Culture Crave 🍿 @CultureCrave Epic Games trolls Apple with '1984' Fortnite video after the game was banned from the App Store Epic Games trolls Apple with '1984' Fortnite video after the game was banned from the App Store https://t.co/E6jjWn5LTK

Many Fortnite gamers ended up supporting Epic, but this wasn't very helpful as the company lost its court case. Due to this, Fortnite Battle Royale will not return to the App Store for at least a few more years.

In the end, millions of Fortnite fans worldwide suffered because of Epic's decision to file a lawsuit against Apple. Fortunately, iOS players can play it on their devices thanks to GeForce Now.

5) Tilted Towers Destruction

Epic has teased Fortnite Battle Royale users with the destruction of Tilted Towers many times. Since the iconic location was released, there have been signs of its destruction.

The video game developer finally destroyed the entire place at the end of Chapter 1 Season 8. This happened during "The Unvaulting" event, and it was glorious! Tilted Towers ended up getting rebuilt in the future and was renamed Neo Tilted for Season 9.

"The meme building" was the only one that survived the Tilted Towers destruction (Image via Epic Games)

However, what made the Tilted Towers destruction interesting is that only one building survived it. It was one being repeatedly constructed and destroyed throughout many seasons.

In the end, Epic decided that the building would be the lone survivor of the massive destruction in-game.

Another interesting thing about this is that the building is owned by No Sweat Insurance company. While everyone believes that the establishment is good, it turns out that its goal is to simply get as much money (gold bars) from players as possible.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

