Fortnite Rebuild The Block: How to get free rewards

There are several free items that players can obtain in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Epic Games has released a lot of free cosmetics this season, but it turns out that there will be even more awards in the near future.

The Fortnite summer event is just around the corner and will be released any day now. This event will allow players to unlock many exclusive items.

In addition to the summer event, Epic Games will reward players for rebuilding Tilted Towers. According to the leakers, this new feature will bring three new items that players will be able to unlock.

- Donate Bars voting for construction projects on The Block

- Survive Storm Phases during the Rebuild the Block Event

- Eliminate enemy players during the Rebuild the Block Event

Popular leakers also claim that the game developer will release free items during the collaboration with Dragon Ball . All things considered, it seems that this is going to be a fun summer with a lot of rewards.

Rebuilding Tilted Towers will reward players with free Fortnite items

With the v21.30 update that was released on Monday, July 18, Epic Games added files that pertain to the rebuilding of Tilted Towers. This iconic location will change during Chapter 3 Season 3 and players will be able to choose the new building.

The voting process will be done through the Funding Boards, and it appears that Epic Games will reward players for participating in it. Here are all the rewards for rebuilding Tilted Towers:

Sea-Wheeeed skydiving contrail - Complete 3 Rebuild the Block quest stages

- Complete 3 Rebuild the Block quest stages Lucky Lance pickaxe - Complete 7 Rebuild the Block quest stages

- Complete 7 Rebuild the Block quest stages Oro-Boris back bling - Complete 12 Rebuild the Block quest stages

Players will have to progress through several stages to unlock all the items. These challenges, however, are extremely easy and can be completed by anyone who is active during the rebuilding phase.

Players will have to donate Gold Bars, eliminate enemies, and survive storm phases during the event.

The items look amazing and will most likely be exclusive to the voting event. This means that they will not be released to the Item Shop at any point, which will make them very rare.

Fortnite players will also receive bonus XP for completing every stage of Rebuilding the Block questline. More specifically, each quest will reward 14,000 XP.

The pickaxe has a special effect as it breaks when players use it to harvest resources. As it breaks, it reveals new layers.

The back bling is inspired by Ouroboros, an ancient symbol depicting a serpent eating its own tail.

Release date and more free cosmetic awards

The free Fortnite items will be given to players starting Thursday, July 21. The event will start at 8 AM Eastern Time, and this is when players will be able to start the journey of rebuilding Tilted Towers.

Besides the Tilted Towers rebuilding event, Epic Games is likely to release the summer event soon as well.

