Fortnite Summer Event 2022: How to earn free rewards

Fortnite Summer Event 2022 is just around the corner and players will receive a lot of free rewards from it. Epic Games has released an announcement regarding the Fortnite Summer Event in its blog post, and it's just a matter of time before the event is released into the game.

Thanks to the v21.30 update, which was released on Monday, July 18, there is a lot of information about the upcoming event and everything that it will bring.

According to Fortnite Battle Royale leakers, Epic Games will release a number of new challenges that players will be able to complete during the upcoming event. The best thing? Completing these challenges will reward players with a lot of free cosmetic items!

Fortnite Summer Event 2022 will bring many new cosmetics, some of them for free

Like every other year, Epic Games will release a lot of new cosmetic items for Fortnite Summer Event. In 2022, there will be a new summer bundle that will come to the Item Shop. Aside from that, the game's creator will release many other cosmetics, including skins, pickaxes, emotes, and more.

Fortnite players will be able to unlock an exclusive back bling called Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem by completing the No Sweat Summer challenges. The back bling has multiple styles, and this is how to unlock them:

Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling - Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event.

Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event. Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Goopy Guff) Back Bling - Place the No Sweat signs in an official bin.

Place the No Sweat signs in an official bin. Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Meowscles) Back Bling - Pick up a No Sweat sign.

Pick up a No Sweat sign. Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Fishy Flurry) Back Bling - Emote at different promotional dance floor locations.

Emote at different promotional dance floor locations. Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Nana Frost) - Complete three No Sweat Summer quests.

Besides the back bling, the Fortnite Summer Event 2022 will bring several other cosmetic items. Most of them will be unlocked by completing the main quests:

No Sweatin' music pack - Destroy 3 large sea buoys with Motorboat Missiles.

Destroy 3 large sea buoys with Motorboat Missiles. Sweaty Sailor umbrella - Complete 7 No Sweat Summer quests.

Complete 7 No Sweat Summer quests. Sweaty Rotation emote - Complete 14 No Sweat Summer quests.

Considering that Epic Games doesn't re-release event items, players can expect the upcoming Fortnite Summer Event rewards to become rare and unique. If they are collectors, they shouldn't miss a chance to get them!

When does the event come out and what else to expect from it?

The Fortnite Summer Event 2022 will be released very soon! The v21.30 update has added all the necessary files for the event, which means that the game developer can release the event at any point.

Here's what Epic Games posted on its official blog:

"Don’t see summer festivities in-game? No need to sweat — this year’s summer celebration begins in just a matter of days! Keep an eye out for celebration details this week."

It appears that the upcoming summer event will be centered around a special POI that is located next to The Sanctuary.

You can expect Epic Games to release even more free rewards for the summer event. Based on the leaks, there will be at least 14 quests this summer; so, all of the rewards haven't been leaked yet.

