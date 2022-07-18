Fortnite update 21.30 early patch notes: Summer skins, map changes, new free skin, and more

Epic Games has announced a new Fortnite update that will be released on Monday, July 18. This will be the v21.30 update and it is expected to bring many new things to the popular video game.

The timing of the update is quite unusual as Epic mostly releases updates on Tuesday. However, the v21.20 update was released on Wednesday, so it doesn't seem that the development team has a fixed update schedule for Chapter 3 Season 3.

The two previous major updates brought big things to the game, including the Darth Vader NPC, huge map changes, and Indiana Jones challenges. Let's see what we can expect with July 18's Fortnite update.

The next Fortnite update should bring a lot of summer material

The v21.30 patch is expected to bring a lot of new stuff for the summer event. Epic Games still hasn't released any new skins for the summer, and the next patch will most likely be the one to bring it.

Besides cosmetic items, the video game developer will likely release new summer challenges that will allow players to level up quickly. Considering that such quests have rewarded players with cosmetic rewards in the past, we can expect the same to happen this year.

- And even more! What to expect in v21.30:- Summer Event Skins- Summer Challenges & Map Changes- New Weeklys will be added to files- Refer-A-Friend? (Free "Xander" skin)- Stuff for the next 2 Content Updates- Possibly a new weapon or unvault- *MAYBE* Dragon Ball stuff?- And even more! What to expect in v21.30:- Summer Event Skins 🙏- Summer Challenges & Map Changes- New Weeklys will be added to files- Refer-A-Friend? (Free "Xander" skin)- Stuff for the next 2 Content Updates- Possibly a new weapon or unvault- *MAYBE* Dragon Ball stuff?- And even more!

The Xander outfit, which will be exclusive to the Refer-A-Friend program, is also expected to be released with the next update. The Fortnite creator added it to the game data with the v21.20 patch, but it hasn't been released yet. Hopefully, this will change on July 18.

Epic Games recently released a new work-in-progress POI located next to Sanctuary. Based on the leaks, it will be finished with the v21.30 Fortnite update, and it will be one of the many map changes that will come with it.

The Reality Tree keeps spreading and taking over the island. It will bring even more map changes in the future and the next Fortnite update will most likely contain some interesting leaks that will reveal the future of the island.

The update will most likely be massive

Epic Games will take a summer break in late July, which is why the next Fortnite update will most likely be huge. It will have new items that the game developer will be able to release with content updates.

These require no downloads and are usually smaller, which is what makes them perfect for release during the upcoming summer break.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus It’s Prime time!



Update v21.30 is set to release on July 18th! Downtime starts at 04:00 ET (09:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior.

Considering that Epic Games will be on a two-week summer break, players will most likely receive two content updates during this period.

There is also a chance that the v21.30 Fortnite update will contain files regarding the upcoming Dragon Ball collaboration. It is expected to be released in August, so Epic may decide to keep players waiting until the summer break is over.

The downtime for the update will start on Monday, July 18, at 4 am Eastern Time. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the scheduled downtime, so make sure to get into your final match before it.

Considering that this will be one of the biggest updates in Chapter 3 Season 3, we can expect the downtime to last for at least one hour. During this time, the game will be unavailable to access.

