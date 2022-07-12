Skateboarding might soon be added to Fortnite

Fortnite Battle Royale players will soon be able to use skateboards in the game. There have been leaks about the new mobility feature and Epic Games has also hinted at it with the latest map change.

The video game developer released a lot of content during Chapter 3 Season 2 and will most likely continue to do so over the summer. The skateboarding mechanic has been in development for at least a few weeks now and we can expect it to be released very soon.

Data miners have already released some important information regarding the upcoming mechanic. If it does take palce, it will be extremely fun and the new mobility vehicle may end up being one of fans' favorites.

Fortnite's map changes suggest skateboarding will be added soon

On Tuesday, July 12, Epic Games released a small change to the in-game island. This new map change includes a skateboarding park that can be found located right next to the Sanctuary.

At the moment, the new location looks like it's still being constructed and data miners believe that it will be finished by the time the summer event starts.

As fans can see in the video above, the skateboarding park is located next to The Foundation statue on the eastern part of the map.

According to data miners, the new location will be used for the summer event that will be released with the v21.30 update. Epic Games will most likely release the next update on July 19.

Earlier in the season, we received more information regarding the upcoming mobility mechanic. HYPEX, the most popular Fortnite data miner, revealed that skateboarding physics will be similar to that of sliding. Players will move slowly when going uphill, but will get a huge speed boost while going downhill.

Fortnite's summer event set to bring a lot of mobility

Epic Games will most likely release skateboarding with the next update. Considering that the development team will take a summer break at the end of July, the new feature will probably come out soon.

Aside from the leaked feature, Epic is also working on Baller Wild Week. While we still do not have more information regarding this, we can expect it to be similar to the Ripsaw Launcher Wild Week.

At the moment, Ballers can only be found at Rave Cave. However, they will become available in many different places on the island during Wild Week.

Additionally, there have been leaks about Epic Games adding motorcycles to Fortnite Battle Royale. This new vehicle would most likely work almost identically to cars, but the difference would be speed and the number of seats.

With these frequent updates and additions, Chapter 3 Season 3 might end up being one of the best seasons in the game's history.

Based on fan votes on fortnite.gg, the current season is ranked third, right behind Chapter 2 Season 2, and Chapter 1 Season 5. It has received mostly positive reviews as a lot of players have been enjoying it so far.

