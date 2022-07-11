Fortnite Refer-A-Friend Program (2022): How to participate, free rewards, challenges, and more

The Fortnite Refer-A-Friend Program is coming back soon and has many valuable rewards for players in 2022. In this program, players are encouraged to bring their friends to Fortnite and team up with them.

It is a great opportunity for new players to learn the basics of the game and get a head start. Furthermore, players who bring their friends to Fortnite will receive unique cosmetic items, including special skins.

With the release of the v21.20 update, data miners have revealed that the Fortnite Refer-A-Friend program will return and reward players with valuable cosmetic items once again.

In this article, we will explain everything you need to know about this recruitment system and what you can get by referring your friends to the popular video game.

Fortnite Refer-A-Friend program will bring valuable rewards in 2022

Referring people through the Fortnite Refer-A-Friend program is very simple and it only takes a few steps. Unfortunately, players also have to complete a set of challenges to get the exclusive rewards.

DOFN Fortnite News @DOFNx2 Xander will be a FREE skin this season. Via the Refer-a-Friend program!



Now we know how it get it. The question is how lengthy is the grind going to be? Xander will be a FREE skin this season. Via the Refer-a-Friend program! Now we know how it get it. The question is how lengthy is the grind going to be? https://t.co/JmJwhqe9gb

The Fortnite Refer-A-Friend program is currently not active, but is expected to be released soon in 2022. Once it is released, you will have to follow these steps to unlock the exclusive rewards, including the Xander outfit:

Visit the official Fortnite Refer-A-Friend website

Sign in with your primary Epic Games account

Grab an invite link and send it to up to five different people

The good news is that Fortnite players can refer both new and returning players. Simply put, you can invite new players to join the game, but you can also refer your old teammates and bring them back to Fortnite.

Keep in mind, however, that returning players must have played for less than two hours in the last 30 days. If they have played more frequently, they will not be eligible for the invite.

Completing challenges in Fortnite

Once your friend accepts an invite to play Fortnite Battle Royale, you will have to complete several challenges together in order to unlock the exclusive cosmetic items.

Every challenge can be done in both classic and Zero Build modes, which is great news for those who are not very skilled at building. These are the leaked challenges for the upcoming Fortnite Refer-A-Friend program in 2022:

Play 1 Fortnite match with your referred friend

Place Top 10 three different times with your referred friend

Eliminate 10 opponents with your referred friend

Have both accounts gain at least 60 account levels since joining the program

The first three challenges are extremely easy and players can complete them in three games. Unfortunately, the last challenge is going to take a lot of time.

The challenge itself is not hard as players simply have to level up their accounts. Considering that Epic Games requires 60 account levels, this implies that the process can be done throughout multiple seasons.

However, this becomes a big problem if the referred player does not play Fortnite often.

If you want to unlock the Xander outfit, the best strategy would be to create a new Epic Games account and refer yourself. You can then level up both accounts in your free time and unlock the exclusive cosmetic item.

