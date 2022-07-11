Leaked Fortnite feature will drastically improve game

A new Fortnite feature has been leaked and will most likely be released soon. It will improve the game, especially for those who collect lots of skins and other cosmetic items.

Epic Games has released more than 6,000 cosmetic items into Fortnite Battle Royale over the past four and a half years, and some loopers own almost all of these items.

While the development team has worked on improving the user interface and letting gamers organize their lockers easily, much work still needs to be done.

As per the new leaks, an upcoming Fortnite feature will allow them to archive their cosmetics and tidy up their lockers. This will make the title much better, and collectors are going to love it.

Upcoming Fortnite feature will make lockers clean and tidy

Readers who have played Fortnite Battle Royale for a few years may have had many unwanted items in their locker. While some of these cosmetics can be impulse purchases from the Item Shop that they no longer like, most come from the Battle Pass.

As amazing as this progression system is, it often gives players the cosmetic items they don't want, which fills their lockers.

The leaked Fortnite feature will be impressive as it will allow users to hide any cosmetic items they no longer want to use. This process will be called archiving.

As seen in the above tweet, archived items will still be usable during a Fortnite Battle Royale match. They will remain on the emote wheel and stay equipped in locker presets.

The Fortnite feature is still in development, and it's unknown when it will be released into the title. It was added to the game data with the v21.20 update, which could imply that Epic will release it soon.

How many cosmetic items does Fortnite have?

According to fortnite.gg, there are more than 6,000 cosmetic items in Fortnite Battle Royale. Most are skins as they are the most popular type of cosmetics in the video game.

This is how many cosmetic items of each type are available in Fortnite as of July 10, 2022:

1363 skins

623 emotes

819 harvesting tools

1025 back blings

421 gliders

482 wraps

444 loading screens

135 music packs

118 contrails

410 sprays

383 emojis

24 toys

641 banners

Many Fortnite loopers love having different skins, harvesting tools, and gliders, but they are not quite interested in sprays, emojis, and music packs.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New String on the "Archive" Locker Feature:



While marking cosmetic items as favorites and creating locker presets is very helpful, the upcoming Fortnite feature will allow gamers to completely hide certain cosmetic items from their locker, which will be fantastic.

Considering that Epic is preparing a few more significant updates for Fortnite Battle Royale this summer, fans can expect the feature to be released during Chapter 3 Season 3.

