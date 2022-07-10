Every Fortnite character who can wield Mjolnir and Stormbreaker

Mjolnir and Stormbreaker are two amazing pickaxes in Fortnite Battle Royale. These items come from the Marvel universe and can be seen in both comics and movies. The two weapons can only be wielded by worthy characters, including Thor himself.

Epic Games made the pickaxes useable by only a few characters in the game to make them realistic. Unfortunately, players do not like this very much. The game developer also recently released the Gods of Thunder bundle in the Item Shop. The bundle costs 2,500 V-Bucks and includes many different cosmetic items as well as the aforementioned pickaxes, including a new Thor outfit.

However, there are some issues with the new cosmetic pack, and players have asked Epic Games to look into them and fix them. Captain America should be able to use the new gliders as well as the pickaxes, but he can only use the pickaxes currently.

Fortnite characters that are worthy of using Mjolnir and Stormbreaker

At the moment, only four characters in Fortnite Battle Royale can wield the Mjolnir and Stormbreaker.

It's important to note that there are two versions of Mjolnir currently in the game: the original version that was released as part of the Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass and the new version that was released with the latest bundle.

These four characters can wield both versions of the Mjolnir as well as the Stormbreaker:

Thor

Thor Odinson

Mighty Thor

Captain America

Three of these characters, barring Captain America, can also use the Stormbreaker's Flight and Mjolnir's Flight gliders.

The first skin on the list, Thor, was also released in the Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass. Captain America, on the other hand, was an Item Shop skin, while the other two outfits were released with the Gods of Thunder bundle.

Fishstick is not worthy enough to wield the Stormbreaker (Image via Epic Games)

Unfortunately, Fishstick is not allowed to use the Stormbreaker. While he is a meme skin, he was shown wielding the weapon in the loading screen for the Endgame limited-time game mode. Many Fortnite players are upset that the character is not worthy of using the weapon, even though it's clear that the image simply shows all the weapons that were available to players during the game mode.

The real issue with the Gods of Thunder Fortnite pack

While the loading screen has caused some controversy, the real issue with the Gods of Thunder Fortnite pack involves Captain America. The bundle includes two new gliders, the Stormbreaker's Flight and the Mjolnir's Flight. Now, this wouldn't be a big deal if it wasn't for Epic Games. The description of the bundle clearly states that Captain America can use these items, but in reality, he can't.

"The Reformed Mjolnir and Stormbreaker Pickaxes, and the Stormbreaker's Flight and Mjolnir's Flight gliders, can only be wielded by the worthy -- the Thor Odinson, Mighty Thor, Thor, and Captain America Outfits."

A lot of players are disappointed that they cannot use the new gliders with Captain America since they look amazing and unique.

Considering how many players have pointed this problem out, fans can expect the game developer to soon release a fix for this issue. If that does not happen, players will most likely receive a refund for the bundle.

