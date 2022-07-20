Free Fortnite skins and how to obtain them (July 2022)

Epic Games is currently offering a couple of free Fortnite skins to its players. The last few weeks have been amazing for Fortnite Battle Royale players as they've had the opportunity to earn a lot of free cosmetic items.

At the moment, there are two free skins that can be obtained, along with many other cosmetic items.

The best thing? Epic Games will release a lot more free items during the summer event. Players will be able to obtain them by completing exclusive challenges that will be easy to complete.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



The Fortnite Refer a Friend program returns July 19, 2022! Read about the registration process so you can play and earn awesome in-game rewards.



fortnite.com/blog/fortnite-… Fortnite Refer a Friend 2022: Play Together & Earn Rewards!The Fortnite Refer a Friend program returns July 19, 2022! Read about the registration process so you can play and earn awesome in-game rewards. Fortnite Refer a Friend 2022: Play Together & Earn Rewards!The Fortnite Refer a Friend program returns July 19, 2022! Read about the registration process so you can play and earn awesome in-game rewards.fortnite.com/blog/fortnite-… https://t.co/mZsv3ShDA7

In this article, we will list all the available free Fortnite skins and explain how you can get them. Considering that every free skin is limited for a certain period of time, you will have to get them as quickly as possible.

How to obtain a free Fortnite skin on PlayStation

As of July 2022, there are two free Fortnite skins that players can obtain. The first one is the Blizzard Bomber outfit, and the second one is Xander.

The Blizzard Bomber is only available on PlayStation and you have to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber to get it. Aside from the outfit, Epic Games has included an exclusive back bling as well.

To obtain the skin, please follow the steps below:

Visit PlayStation Store

Search for PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack

Click on Add to Cart

Complete the checkout process

If you are not on your PlayStation, you can also obtain the free Fortnite skin by clicking on this link. After you open the link, please log in with the PlayStation account you want to obtain the skin on.

Refer your friend to unlock Xander

Besides the Blizzard Bomber skin, you can also obtain the Xander outfit for free. Since this free Fortnite skin has been released as part of the Refer-A-Friend program, you will have to bring your friend to the game if you want to add the exclusive skin to your locker.

To obtain Xander, these are the steps you need to follow:

Visit the official Refer-A-Friend website

Log in with the Fortnite account you want to get the outfit on

Generate an invite link and send it to your friend

Once your friend joins the game, invite them to your lobby

Complete the in-game tasks together

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Starting now until Jan 10, 2023, don’t miss a chance to sign-up for our Refer-A-Friend and invite new friends, complete in-game Challenges together and earn awesome rewards, including an Outfit!



Details here: Play with friends and earn rewardsStarting now until Jan 10, 2023, don’t miss a chance to sign-up for our Refer-A-Friend and invite new friends, complete in-game Challenges together and earn awesome rewards, including an Outfit!Details here: fn.gg/ReferAFriend Play with friends and earn rewards 🎉Starting now until Jan 10, 2023, don’t miss a chance to sign-up for our Refer-A-Friend and invite new friends, complete in-game Challenges together and earn awesome rewards, including an Outfit!Details here: fn.gg/ReferAFriend https://t.co/yjC9mktTEF

Obtaining this skin will take a long time as the final task requires both players to level up 60 times. Fortunately, players have until January 10, 2023, to invite their friends, and until February 19 to complete all the tasks.

Besides the outfit, you will be able to earn a few other cosmetic items from the Refer-A-Friend program as well:

Double Draw Spray - Create a connection

- Create a connection Immortal Oasis Wrap - Play a game in Fortnite with a referee

- Play a game in Fortnite with a referee Oasis Wind Back bling - Place top 10 six times with your referee

- Place top 10 six times with your referee Oasis Wind Pickaxe - Eliminate 45 opponents with your referee

Considering that the process can be done throughout multiple seasons, obtaining free cosmetics is extremely easy.

If you do not have a friend that you can invite, you can simply create a new Epic Games account and invite them to your lobby. However, keep in mind that you will have to level up both accounts 60 times.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far