Fortnite Refer-A-Friend Reward (2022): How to get the free Xander skin

The Refer-A-Friend Fortnite program just went live moments ago. By signing up and completing a few challenges, players stand a chance to win the new Xander skin. The best part about this is that it's free.

There are no hidden charges, no microtransactions, and no V-Bucks expenditure. There are numerous cosmetic rewards to be won as well, and the challenges are super easy. Here's everything players need to know about the Refer-A-Friend program and how to claim the Xander skin for free.

Fortnite's Refer-A-Friend Xander skin is now up for grabs

There are a few things players need to do to get started. First up, they need to log in to the official page of the campaign, which is linked here. Once done, players will need to follow a set of challenges to unlock cosmetics and progress towards the final reward. Here's the list of the challenges:

Create a connection - Double Draw Spray.

Play a game in Fortnite with a referee - Immortal Oasis Wrap.

Place top 10 six times with your referee - Oasis Wind Backbling.

Eliminate 45 opponents with your referee - Oasis Wind Pickaxe.

Gain plus 60 levels on your own and wait for your referee to gain plus 60 levels too - Xander Outfit.

Ironically, the first challenge tasks players with making new friends in-game. Keep in mind that this will not work with known connections from the friend list. Once a new friend has been added, only then can players proceed with the challenges to unlock the rewards.

While the challenges may seem difficult to achieve, players will have a lot of time to complete them. According to the information provided at the bottom of the website, the campaign (Refer-A-Friend) will last until February 19, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET. Registration for the campaign will remain open until January 10, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET.

Deadline for the Refer-A-Friend campaign (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

Note: This may be subject to change at Epic Games' discretion.

Guidelines and tips

As with every event in-game, the developers add a few parameters and guidelines to keep things fair. With the Refer-A-Friend 2022 campaign, things are no different. Listed below are the current regulations that players must follow:

Players can add up to five friends from Fortnite on the Refer-a-Friend program website who have played less than two hours of a core Fortnite Battle Royale or Zero Build game playlists (i.e., Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads) in the last 30 days (includes new players). Complete in-game tasks together with your referee(s) and earn in-game rewards. Players can complete the same task multiple times with different friends. However, rewards can only be earned once.

Given how the campaign works, creating a new account and playing in bot lobbies will not be easy. The best way to do this would be to find a newbie in-game and take them under experienced wings. Players can level up quickly and reach level 60 by completing daily, weekly, and special challenges.

That being said, players will have to ensure that the friend they add plays on a regular basis. If they don't, reaching level 60 and claiming the free Xander skin will become next to impossible. It would be best to add five new players just to be on the safe side.

