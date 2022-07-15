10 secrets hidden in Fortnite after the Temple update

The Fortnite v21.20 update, which arrived on July 6, has brought a lot in the way of new content as well as many secrets. This was the second major Fortnite Battle Royale update in Chapter 3 Season 3.

Casual players might have missed the secrets that arrived with the latest update. These secrets have a lot to offer, with some of them even letting players gain an advantage over their enemies!

This article will list some of the most interesting Fortnite secrets that were released with the v21.20 update.

10 interesting Fortnite secrets that came with update v21.20

1) Puzzle

One of the new Fortnite secrets is the puzzle at Shuffled Shrines (Image via Epic Games)

Shuffled Shrines is a new location that replaced the temple between the Joneses and Rocky Reels. While this location has numerous Fortnite secrets, players will have to complete a puzzle to uncover them.

Completing a puzzle may be challenging the first time, but once you finish it, it will be easy to do it again.

It all comes down to checking symbols in four different shrines and then turning obelisks to match them. When you do this, a secret door will open and give you access to a new hidden area.

2) Fortnite secret rooms

There are many Fortnite secret rooms at Shuffled Shrines (Image via Epic Games)

Shuffled Shrines has many different secret rooms that players can enter. To access the first secret room, players will have to complete the puzzle. However, this room has many other secret rooms that offer valuable loot to players. Moreover, the first secret room can help players ambush foes. They can simply hide in the room and wait for enemies to approach to them.

That's not all; accessing one of the secret rooms is the objective of a new quest, and players will have to complete it to unlock a new Indiana Jones style.

3) Lonely Henchmen are on the move

Lonely Henchmen are moving once again (Image via Epic Games)

Lonely Henchmen used to be the biggest Fortnite secret when Chapter 3 Season 3 was just released. Epic Games trapped them behind a waterfall at Reality Falls, and players had to team up to get them out.

They are now finally free and are moving across the island! With the v21.20 update, Lonely Henchmen moved to Sleepy Sound, and they seem to be having a lot of fun.

4) New Skateboard POI

There have been leaks about Epic Games adding skateboarding to Fortnite Battle Royale in Season 3. These leaks will most likely turn out to be true as the development team added a skateboard POI to the island with the latest update.

This POI can be found next to the Sanctuary, and it seems it's still a work in progress. However, the new location will most likely be ready by the time the v21.30 update drops, and it may be used in upcoming summer challenges.

5) Dragon Ball Z collaboration

The biggest Fortnite secret that was released with the latest update is a Creative mode prop that resembles an item from Dragon Ball Z. Fans know that nothing Epic Games does is accidental and that the Creative addition is most likely not an exception.

Dragon Ball: Super Hero is coming out on August 19, and this potential Fortnite collaboration could be perfect for the movie promotion. Considering that many players have been asking for this collab, it could be a huge success.

6) Squad Origins

Squad Origins set is coming to Fortnite Battle Royale soon (Image via Epic Games)

Squad Origins is a new cosmetic set that has been added with the v21.20 update. These new outfits are expected to be released to the Item Shop very soon, possibly by the end of the week.

One Fortnite secret that is hidden with these outfits is their theme. There are 10 skins in total, and each skin represents one season from Chapter 1. OG players will definitely love these skins!

7) New Galaxy skin for free

Khari is a free Fortnite skin (Image via Epic Games)

Khari is one of the best-looking skins that was added with the latest Fortnite update. The best thing about her, however, is that players will be able to obtain her for free!

To win the cosmetic item, players will have to participate in the new Galaxy Cup that will take place on July 16 and 17.

Fortunately, the skin will probably be released in the Item Shop at some point in the future. If you don't win it during the tournament, you will be able to spend your V-Bucks on it.

8) Archive feature

Have you ever wanted to hide some of the cosmetic items you own? The upcoming Fortnite feature will allow you to do so, and your locker will look clean and tidy.

This feature has been one of the most interesting Fortnite secrets added with the latest update, and many players would love to use it. With over 6,000 cosmetic items that have been released so far in the game, this feature will certainly come in handy.

9) Another free skin

Xander skin will also be obtainable for free (Image via Epic Games)

Aside from Khari, Fortnite players will also be able to obtain Xander for free. This skin, however, will not be obtainable via a tournament. Instead, players will have to indulge in the Refer-A-Friend feature and complete a couple of quests with their friends to get this unique reward.

Fortnite's Refer-A-Friend program is expected to return very soon, and Xander will be its final reward. If you like the skin, bring one of your friends to Fortnite, and you will receive it after completing several challenges!

10) The Transformer

One of the biggest Fortnite secrets that was released with the latest update is the addition of The Transformer! Many veteran players remember this structure from Chapter 1, and it's finally been rebuilt in Chapter 3.

Players can find the unique structure east of Coney Crossroads, just under the Loot Lava Volcano Station landmark.

Update has new gun to offer

In the v21.20 update, players finally received a new location that was teased by Epic Games. They can now land at Shuffled Shrines and complete many different challenges there. Furthermore, the Charge SMG has also been released in the game. The weapon is amazing in classic battle royale modes, although it's not very impressive in Zero Build modes.

