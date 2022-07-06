If you are wondering where to find The Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, we are here to help. The temple has been added to the game with the release of Chapter 3, which plays a huge role in the Indiana Jones challenges.

The new challenges were released with the v21.20 update on Wednesday, July 6, and players will have to visit the Ruins in order to complete them and unlock the exclusive Battle Pass skins.

Unfortunately, this location is not very popular, which is why many players do not know where it is. This location has a ruined temple and is an unnamed place on the Chapter 3 island.

Fortnite players will have to visit the area at least once to unlock Indiana Jones.

Where to find The Ruins in Fortnite and how to get there

The location can be found on the eastern edge of Fortnite Chapter 3 island. The best way to find it is to glide over the Launchpad and land on the main island on the northern side. When you see a ruined temple, you will know that you are at the right location.

Players who collect Snap Tover Tokens have probably already landed at The Ruins. One of the tokens is located in this location, and players had to collect it to unlock additional parts for the customizable outfit.

After the v21.20 update was released, Epic Games finally released the Indiana Jones outfit. However, Battle Pass owners first have to complete a few challenges to unlock the popular movie character.

One of the challenges requires players to pick up a Durrrburger relic from The Ruins, which is why so many players are heading over there.

The challenge is relatively simple; players simply need to interact with the relic. However, completing it on the first day will be difficult. Many players are visiting The Ruins in an attempt to unlock Indiana Jones as quickly as possible.

This challenge requires players to pick up the relic from both The Ruins and The Temple in the same match. Players are not allowed to die after picking up a relic, or their entire progress will be reset.

How to easily complete the challenge

To complete the challenge, players should either join the bot lobby or use the Grapple Glove to move quickly around the island.

If you choose the first option, you will have to create a new Fortnite account. After this, join a Duo game and you will be matched against 98 bots, which are very easy to play against.

Fortnite @FortniteGame This one doesn’t belong in a museum. It belongs in your Locker.



Complete the Battle Pass quests to unlock world famous archaeologist adventurer Indiana Jones now! This one doesn’t belong in a museum. It belongs in your Locker. Complete the Battle Pass quests to unlock world famous archaeologist adventurer Indiana Jones now! https://t.co/azQnFgYtjj

Fortnite's bot lobby will make challenges a piece of cake, but you will have to leave the game with your new account as soon as you get into a match. Otherwise, you risk it leveling up and leaving bot lobbies.

The second method involves picking up the Grapple Glove that is found on the road east of The Daily Bugle. Once you pick up this amazing mobility item, you will be able to quickly complete the relic challenge. Furthermore, another Indiana Jones challenge requires players to swing off trees 10 times, so make sure you do this in the meantime.

