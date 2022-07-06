Fortnite Indiana Jones Challenges: How to damage opponents while riding in or standing on a vehicle

Epic Games released Indiana Jones to Fortnite Battle Royale with the v21.20 update. The update, which was released on July 6, has brought many new additions to the game, including the popular movie character.

Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass owners now have a chance to unlock the exclusive skin and add it to their lockers.

To obtain Indiana Jones, players will have to complete a set of new challenges that were released with the last update. The challenges are relatively easy, but some players may need a couple of games to finish them.

The latest Fortnite update has also brought a new style for the popular hero as well as many other rewards that can be obtained by completing the challenges.

Dealing damage while riding in or standing on a vehicle is a requirement to unlock Indiana Jones

To unlock the new Battle Pass skin, Fortnite players will have to complete the first four challenges. Jones' additional style, however, requires the completion of every single challenge.

One of the first four challenges requires players to damage their enemies while using a vehicle. Players can either stand on a vehicle or ride it to complete this task, which is very easy.

Ground vehicles were first added to Fortnite Battle Royale in Chapter 2 Season 3. Since that season, a lot of players have learned how to use these vehicles to gain an advantage over their enemies.

The Indiana Jones challenge requires dealing a total of 500 damage with a vehicle. The easiest way to do this would be by getting into a fast car, such as Whiplash, and hitting enemies while using the boost. By doing this, you will deal much more damage than you would with a slower car.

If your enemy is a low-skilled player with a bad aim or a computer-controlled bot, you may switch to the passenger seat and deal damage with an assault rifle from medium range.

After completing the challenge, you will make progress towards unlocking the Indiana Jones skin and you will also receive the Rogue Archeology wrap.

Complete the challenge easily with this trick

If you are struggling to complete this Indiana Jones challenge in Fortnite, you should consider joining the bot lobby. This lobby is full of computer-controlled bots who are extremely easy to eliminate.

Joining bot lobbies is a very simple process, but it takes some time to set up. To do this, you will have to create a new account and invite it to your lobby. After this, simply play a Duo match and you will get a lobby that has 98 bots.

If you do not have a second device to play on, you can use Xbox Cloud Gaming or GeForce Now. These free services allow you to log in to a new account and join bot lobbies very easily.

Keep in mind that you will stop getting bot lobbies after a few games. Thus, it is advisable to leave the lobby with your new account as soon as you get into a match.

