5 most disliked Fortnite pickaxes of all time

Fortnite pickaxes are one of the most popular cosmetic items in the game. Since building is a key mechanic, players have to harvest resources in order to build structures. This is done using harvesting tools (pickaxes).

Epic Games has released over 800 pickaxes in Fortnite over the past few years. Some of them have gotten fantastic reviews from the community, but others have flopped drastically.

This article lists the five most disliked pickaxes in Fortnite Battle Royale. It will be based on ratings on fortnite.gg, a website that allows players to rate every cosmetic item from one to five stars.

These Fortnite pickaxes have received horrible reviews

5) Sigil of the Empire - 31.75

Sigil of the Empire is one of the most disliked Fortnite pickaxes of all time for a good reason. Epic Games released Darth Vader with the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass to cheering audiences. However, his matching pickaxe is just a weird-looking sigil.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 490 votes

2 stars : 34 votes

3 stars : 57 votes

4 stars : 30 votes

5 stars: 197 votes

Many players hoped to get a lightsaber pickaxe in Fortnite Battle Royale, but Epic had a different plan. With an average rating of 31.75 (out of 100), Sigil of the Empire is the fifth-worst rated Fortnite pickaxe of all time.

4) Psionic Edge - 28.95

The Psionic Edge pickaxe was released in Fortnite during Chapter 1 Season 8 and has not been seen since. The pickaxe costs 800 V-Bucks, yet it does not look like anything special, which is probably the reason behind its bad reviews.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 286 votes

2 stars : 53 votes

3 stars : 83 votes

4 stars : 23 votes

5 stars: 80 votes

Considering that Psionic Edge is a rare item, it might get better ratings when it finally returns to the Item Shop. Until then, it will likely remain in the bottom five.

3) Tendril - 28.72

Tendril is another expensive Fortnite pickaxe with an unjustifiable price. Players can purchase it for 800 V-Bucks, but it has not been unvaulted since October 2021.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 593 votes

2 stars : 88 votes

3 stars : 84 votes

4 stars : 53 votes

5 stars: 184 votes

Though the design of the pickaxe is interesting, Fortnite players simply dislike the aesthetics of the set.

2) Janky's Dead Fish

Janky's Dead Fish is the only dual-weilding harvesting tool on the list. The harvesting tool came bundled with the Janky outfit, which has also received poor reviews from the community.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 776 votes

2 stars : 129 votes

3 stars : 124 votes

4 stars : 67 votes

5 stars: 226 votes

What makes this cosmetic item interesting is the fact that it has only been in the Item Shop twice. It was released in Chapter 2 Season 8 and has not been seen since then.

1) Piledriver - 22.8

Piledriver was released all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 5 and has remained one of the worst Fortnite pickaxes for a few years now.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 1.3K votes

2 stars : 165 votes

3 stars : 188 votes

4 stars : 50 votes

5 stars: 271 votes

The pickaxe comes with the Dynamo outfit, which is one of the most popular tryhard skins in the game. However, not even this has helped its case.

