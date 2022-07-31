5 most disliked Fortnite back blings of all time

Fortnite back blings are cosmetic items worn on the back of characters. They have been in the game since Chapter 2 Season 2 when the first Battle Pass was released. However, these items could originally only be used with the skins they were bundled with.

Fortunately, Epic Games has improved Fortnite's back blings and allowed them to be used with other Fortnite cosmetics. Players can now mix and match different cosmetic items with these back-worn accessories.

Many amazing back blings have been released in the past few years. Some became classics, like the Black Shield or the Galactic Disc. As of July 2022, over 1,000 back blings are available in the popular battle royale video game.

Unfortunately, not all back blings have become famous. Epic has released many items that haven't received positive reviews from users.

This article lists the five most disliked back blings in Fortnite Battle Royale. It will be based on each back bling's ratings on fortnite.gg, a website that allows loopers to rate every cosmetic item from one to five stars.

These Fortnite back blings haven't received good reviews from gamers

5) Para-Provisions - 33.25

Para-Provisions is one of the worst back blings in Fortnite Battle Royale (Image via Epic Games)

Para-Provisions was released with the Maximilian outfit, and it just hasn't become popular. The cosmetic item looks very plain and straightforward, which is probably why many players don't like it. The outfit hasn't received good reviews either.

The most popular back blings have unique designs, which is why many users love them. However, backpack-style cosmetic items are not very stylish, and gamers don't like using them.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 56 votes

: 56 votes 2 stars : 10 votes

: 10 votes 3 stars : 12 votes

: 12 votes 4 stars : 5 votes

: 5 votes 5 stars: 23 votes

Currently, the cosmetic item has an average rating of 33.25, making it the fifth-worst back bling in Fortnite Battle Royale.

4) Par Pack - 32.69

The Par Pack back bling looks unique as it has golf clubs. However, there are several reasons why it's been rated so poorly.

Golf isn't a very popular sport, and not many Fortnite loopers play it. Lots of players also don't watch golf as it mostly has its own target audience, which is vastly different from Fortnite's target audience.

Furthermore, most back blings come bundled with skins, which is amazing since it lets users get two cosmetic items for the price of one. However, the Par Pack cost 200 V-Bucks, which isn't a lot, but it's not free either.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 648 votes

: 648 votes 2 stars : 113 votes

: 113 votes 3 stars : 200 votes

: 200 votes 4 stars : 75 votes

: 75 votes 5 stars: 229 votes

The back bling has two different styles, which is excellent when loopers want to combine it with different skins. However, not even the additional style has helped it, as it has an average rating of 32.69.

3) Airflow - 28.47

The Airflow back bling has received horrible reviews from Fortnite Battle Royale gamers so far (Image via Epic Games)

The Aviation Age set has been one of the biggest failures for Epic. This Fortnite set includes Airflow, another back bling that has received horrible reviews from players. It comes bundled with the Airheart outfit, which isn't popular either.

This set of cosmetic items includes both Airflow and Para-Provisions back blings. It's safe to say that Fortnite Battle Royale users aren't huge aviation fans, at least not the old-school skins that represent them.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 147 votes

: 147 votes 2 stars : 14 votes

: 14 votes 3 stars : 21 votes

: 21 votes 4 stars : 9 votes

: 9 votes 5 stars: 47 votes

There is still some hope for this cosmetic item, however. The last time it was out was in May 2021, making it one of the rarest Item Shop back blings.

Once it comes out, many loopers will want to get it, but until then, it has an average rating of 28.47, good enough for the third spot on the list.

2) Trusty Tusks - 28.31

Trusty Tusks is another back bling that hasn't been rated well by the Fortnite community. It may be the most unique cosmetic item on this list in terms of design. However, it's received mostly negative reviews so far.

The cosmetic item is bundled with the Taro outfit, which costs 1,500 V-Bucks. While it looks decent, the reason for its bad reviews could be the face that's on the cosmetic item.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 166 votes

: 166 votes 2 stars : 18 votes

: 18 votes 3 stars : 24 votes

: 24 votes 4 stars : 14 votes

: 14 votes 5 stars: 50 votes

While the back bling has gotten a good percentage of five-star reviews, its one-star reviews are what make it the second most disliked back bling in the video game at the moment. Its average rating is 28.31, but this item hasn't been out since May 2021, so its popularity may increase when it returns to the Item Shop.

1) Carapace - 24.40

Carapace is at the bottom of the most disliked back blings list (Image via Epic Games)

The Carapace back bling is bundled with the Pillar outfit, and both cosmetic items simply look awful. They've both received lousy reviews so far, which is why Carapace is the most disliked back bling in the game.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 244 votes

: 244 votes 2 stars : 27 votes

: 27 votes 3 stars : 29 votes

: 29 votes 4 stars : 10 votes

: 10 votes 5 stars: 62 votes

Considering that the cosmetic item is at the very bottom of the rankings with an average rating of 24.40, it is very likely that its position won't change anytime soon.

Out of 1037 Fortnite back blings at the moment, Carapace is in the 1037th spot. It just doesn't get any poorer than that!

