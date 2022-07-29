7 Fortnite back blings only 0.1% of player base has

Back blings are one of the most popular cosmetic items in Fortnite Battle Royale. These items are worn on the back, and most have been released together with outfits (skins).

As of July 2022, there are more than 1,000 back blings in the game. However, some are owned by a tiny percentage of players. Other back blings haven't been out for a few years, and a few will never return.

These back blings are owned by small percentage of Fortnite users

1) Rust Bucket

Rust Bucket was one of the rare cosmetic items that were released to the Fortnite Item Shop for free (Image via Epic Games)

Rust Bucket is one of the rare Fortnite cosmetics released to the Item Shop for free. It stayed there for seven days in April 2018 and hasn't been out since.

The cosmetic item was added to the title as compensation for the extended downtime that lasted more than a day. It was not intended, and many loopers were furious, so Epic Games decided to give them a free item.

While it's technically an Item Shop cosmetic, it's improbable that the game developer will bring it back.

2) Backup Plan

Backup Plan was given to Twitch Prime subscribers who played Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Backup Plan is another back bling that is extremely rare and won't return to the game ever again. This cosmetic item was released as a reward for Twitch Prime subscribers.

It was bundled with the Havoc outfit and came out in February 2018. Considering that Twitch Prime packs are unique, it is doubtful that the Backup Plan will ever return.

The best thing about this item is that most gamers got it for free. Twitch offers a free trial for newbies, which is what many used to get the exclusive Fortnite Battle Royale bundle.

3) Galactic Disc

Shiina @ShiinaBR Galaxy Skin w/ Galactic Disc Back Bling, Stellar Axe & Discovery Glider!



[Galaxy Set] Galaxy Skin w/ Galactic Disc Back Bling, Stellar Axe & Discovery Glider![Galaxy Set] https://t.co/kAhaRDacre

Fortnite players who wanted to obtain the Galactic Disc needed to purchase either a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or a Galaxy Tab 4 device. Considering that these flagship devices cost more than $1,000, many users passed on buying them.

However, the Galactic Disc and Galaxy outfit ended up being some of the rarest cosmetic items ever released into the title. Not only is the back bling extremely rare, but it also looks terrific and is a perfect fit for any Galaxy-themed skin.

Since the cosmetic item was released in partnership with Samsung and its new device, it is very unlikely that Epic will bring it back to the game at any point.

4) Telemetry

Telemetry is a Nintendo Switch exclusive. It has been released in a bundle that includes the popular gaming console, making it extremely rare.

Similar to the Galactic Disc, lots of users didn't want to spend money just to obtain an exclusive item in Fortnite Battle Royale. Considering that Nintendo Switch isn't as powerful as other gaming consoles, many weren't interested in the bundle.

The back bling is bundled with the Double Helix outfit, which is also one of the rarest cosmetic items in the game.

5) Royale Shield

Royale Shield was released with the first-ever Fortnite Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

The Royale Shield was the first back bling released to Fortnite Battle Royale. To be precise, when the cosmetic item was just released, it wasn't a separate item. Instead, it was bundled with the Royale Knight outfit.

To obtain it, loopers needed to own the Battle Pass and get to Tier 21. Not many knew about the title at this point, so they missed the chance to grab the item.

Furthermore, buying cosmetic items was generally frowned upon in the first few seasons of the game.

The shield ended up being one of the rarest items ever released into the game. It is only worn by OG gamers, mostly those who didn't level up to unlock a better variant of a knight shield, also included in this list.

6) Insignia

The Insignia back bling was released to the Chinese version of Fortnite Battle Royale. Players could obtain it by inviting their friends to the video game and getting at least ten hours of playtime.

The Chinese version was different as some gameplay elements were unavailable. Furthermore, many cosmetic items had a different design that had to follow local laws and regulations.

While the global version of Fortnite Battle Royale has broken numerous records and is one of the most successful video games of all time, the Chinese version wasn't as remotely popular.

The video game was shut down in 2021, and unfortunately, the exclusive back bling is no longer owned by anyone. It is implausible that the title will return to China as it failed to attract a decent user base.

7) Black Shield

Black Shield is the iconic OG cosmetic item (Image via Epic Games)

The Royale Shield back bling was unlocked at Tier 21 of the Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass, but the Black Shield was all the way at Tier 70. In this season, Tier 70 was the final tier.

Considering that back blings became a separate cosmetic item later, loopers needed to unlock the Black Knight outfit to unlock this back-worn cosmetic. While reaching Tier 70 sounds easy, the truth is that it was very challenging.

To reach this tier, they had to complete almost every challenge in the game. Back then, there was no Team Rumble, so every challenge had to be completed in regular modes. Furthermore, most challenges were difficult and required gamers to use different weapons.

Reaching the final tier was a long and challenging process, which is why the Black Shield back bling is extremely rare. Considering that it is a Battle Pass item, Epic will never return it to the game.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

