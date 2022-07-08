Fortnite is finally getting a new live event, clues suggest

Fortnite's live events have been incredible and a big reason why the video game has become so popular all around the world. Epic Games has released many of these events, attracting millions of players and breaking numerous records. And judging from a leaked audio clip posted on Twitter on July 6, a new Fortnite live event might be on the way.

The last live event, The Collision, happened in early June 2022. In the event, players controlled the Mecha in a massive fight against the Imagined Order, beating Dr. Slone and her organization.

Based on the latest Fortnite leaks, fans will get another live event in Chapter 3 Season 3. This, however, may not be a huge event at the end of the season but rather a series of smaller events. It appears that earthquakes are returning to Fortnite Battle Royale and that Epic has added some new files regarding these events with the v21.20 update, and they might be enabled very soon.

New Fortnite live event will involve earthquakes

As soon as the latest Fortnite update was released, data miners found some interesting files regarding the next event. According to them, Epic Games has released many files codenamed "Milkshake" that will likely be used in the next live event.

The only image file that was added with the update was a warning icon. However, the developers may release more files with the next update.

BURNN @BurnnLeaks Audio Leak - Zero Point Energy Shockeave



This might have some connection to the earthquakes that will be returning.



The shockwaves mentioned in the above tweet with the audio clip will lead to earthquakes. They will be similar to the ones that were happening in the game during Chapter 3 Season 1. This was the season when the Imagined Order was drilling through the ground to reach the other side of the island.

The event was also codenamed "Milkshake," which is why it's almost certain that earthquakes will return this season.

The Imagined Order lost a big fight against The Seven and the loopers, which is why fans most likely won't see them in the game for a while. The Foundation and Jonesy are chasing Geno, and their chase may be a part of the storyline in the next season. In Chapter 3 Season 3, however, the earthquakes will not be caused by the Imagined Order.

The Zero Point is unstable

The Zero Point is currently underwater, and it is exposed. In the past seasons, the Zero Point was mostly protected by structures, such as The Agency or The Collider. However, this source of massive energy is completely unstable in Season 3.

According to the audio leak from the tweet above, the earthquakes will be caused by the Zero Point shockwaves. It also sounds very serious as The Scientist tells the loopers they should be worried.

FNBRWatch - Fortnite Leaks @FNBRWatch Earthquakes will be happening on the island again soon! Earthquakes will be happening on the island again soon!

Since the release of Chapter 2, Epic Games has mostly released season-ending live events every two seasons, which is why many players don't expect the current season to have a massive live event.

However, the game developer may be preparing something big this season. Although the earthquakes will probably be smaller events, they will not be released for nothing.

These earthquakes could lead to even bigger map changes and possibly a big event in the final weeks of the season.

Jchamp2 @Jchamp2twitch This is what @FortniteGame have been hiding from us... the zero point is with us!! This is what @FortniteGame have been hiding from us... the zero point is with us!! https://t.co/jQVWIpiyih

Furthermore, players still don't know what is going on with the Reality Tree. It keeps spreading all over the island and changing places, but no one really knows what its primary goal is. Chances are that the tree will try to take the Zero Point over, which will cause these shockwaves.

