Doom Slayer rumored to be a Fortnite skin in 2022

Doom Slayer is one of the most popular characters in gaming history and will most likely be released into Fortnite Battle Royale very soon. The collaboration was leaked a long time ago, but there hadn't been any updates about it, which is why many players believed it was canceled.

However, it turns out that Epic Games is still working on adding the popular character to Fortnite, and the collaboration will likely happen very soon.

Doom Slayer, also known as Doomguy and Doom Marine, is the protagonist of the Doom video game series. The franchise's first title was released all the way back in 1993, which is what makes him one of the most popular gaming icons of all time.

Doom Slayer has been leaked by Epic Games

Doomguy has been included in several surveys sent by Epic Games, but he was also leaked by the company itself. The popular character was leaked in an Unreal Engine showcase video, which is what pretty much confirmed the collaboration.

Additionally, the Family Guy collaboration was also leaked along with it.

Veteran Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR pointed out that some collaborations take a lot of time to be released into the video game. This is the case with the Doom Slayer crossover as well.

shiina @RealShiina Just because it takes a long time for leaked collabs to come to the game, it doesn't mean they are canceled



Since that UE livestream Family Guy and Doom Slayer are CONFIRMED



It's not unusual for collabs to take so long. It took them a whole year to get Dragon Ball into the game Just because it takes a long time for leaked collabs to come to the game, it doesn't mean they are canceledSince that UE livestream Family Guy and Doom Slayer are CONFIRMEDIt's not unusual for collabs to take so long. It took them a whole year to get Dragon Ball into the game

The Doom protagonist was leaked a few months ago, but since he hasn't been added to the game yet, players started believing that the leaks were false. However, this is not the case.

Some collaborations take years to come out. According to the leakers, the venture with Travis Scott took almost two years to complete.

It's important to note that multiple companies are involved in Fortnite's collaborations. It takes a lot of time to properly design characters and obtain rights to them, which is not always an easy task. Considering how popular Doom Slayer is, Epic may have struggled to obtain the rights to him.

Expected release date of the upcoming collaboration

At the moment, the exact release date of the Doom Slayer collaboration is unclear. However, popular Fortnite leakers believe that the character will come out in 2022.

Epic Games is currently on summer break and will return to office around August 10. This is when the development team will most likely fix some of the bigger issues with the game and prepare everything for the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration.

Considering that the game developer has already prepared a lot of new Fortnite Battle Royale content, it is unlikely that the Doom Slayer collaboration will be released during Chapter 3 Season 3.

BoiTorchic  @BoiTorchic Insane how Fortnite will be teasing Dragon Ball and Family Guy at the same time. Insane how Fortnite will be teasing Dragon Ball and Family Guy at the same time. https://t.co/BoJI5CXuPn

However, the next season starts in September 2022 and will most likely encompass Halloween and the Fortnitemares event.

Considering that the Doom protagonist is quite scary and violent, he would be a perfect addition to the Halloween-themed season. Furthermore, it won't be surprising if Epic Games includes him in the next Battle Pass.

Fortnite Battle Royale's developer has a lot of collaborations lined up with John Cena coming to the popular video game on Thursday, July 18.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far