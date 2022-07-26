Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab: Goku's wife Bulma likely to be the 4th skin

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration might be the biggest joint venture Epic Games has ever had in its video game. The popular anime has hundreds of millions of fans all over the globe and adding it to one of the most popular video games is a recipe for success.

Based on the new leak, Bulma will most likely be the fourth Fortnite x Dragon Ball skin. As per previous leaks, the upcoming collaboration will bring four different anime skins, but the fourth character hasn't been 100% confirmed.

HYPEX @HYPEX (According to



Remember.. There's 4 skins, 1 is Goku obviously and now we supposedly know about Vegeta too, so who do you think the other 2 are?

The new leak comes from HYPEX, the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale leaker, so it will most likely turn out to be true. The leaker is well known for posting accurate leaks ever since Fortnite was released.

Game files hint towards Bulma's presence in Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration

HYPEX revealed that Epic Games has added a new female skin to the game data with the v21.30 update. The update, which was released on July 18, has added a lot of new things to the game, which is why data miners need a lot of time to go through all the new files.

However, it appears that the game developer is slowly working on releasing all the Fortnite x Dragon Ball skins.

There's an unreleased female skin codenamed "Barium" that has reactivity & a pickaxe with cartoon effects. It was added this update, so if it's not Bulma then it's a big coincidence. Bulma is most likely the 4th charater of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab

As per the popular leaker, Epic Games has added an unreleased female skin codenamed "Barium." The character has reactivity and her pickaxe has cartoon effects. Considering that Bulma is a scientist, the unreleased skin is probably hers.

The popular leaker has pointed out that the character hasn't been fully confirmed yet. However, Epic Games doesn't add files for no reason, so it is very unlikely that the presence of those specific files is just a coincidence.

While Bulma is still questionable, previous leaks have revealed that Goku, Vegeta, and Beerus will be released as part of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration.

More information about the upcoming collaboration

Considering how popular Dragon Ball is, it's not surprising that there have been numerous leaks about its collaboration with Fortnite. Thanks to these leaks, we have enough information about the future content that Epic Games will release.

It appears that the game developer is working on bringing an event with the new collaboration. There will be a new tab in the main menu where players will be able to check their progress for the new challenges that come out.

Goku, Vegeta & Beerus are confirmed as skins in the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab. The 4th skin is most likely a female, any guesses on who it could be?

Furthermore, the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration will bring an exclusive emote that will turn characters into their Super Saiyan forms. Kamehameha will also be released into Fortnite Battle Royale, but it appears that it will be a Mythic ability.

Epic Games is currently on a summer break, which is why we don't expect the new collaboration to be released in July. However, the break will supposedly end around August 10, which is when the new content could be released.

A new Dragon Ball animated movie is coming out on August 18, so the upcoming collaboration will probably be used as part of its promotion.

