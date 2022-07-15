Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration release date and skin leaked

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration is one of the most exciting events in Chapter 3 Season 3. The collaboration is in development and recent leaks have revealed its potential release date and one skin that will be released with it.

The collaboration was first seen in the Apple v. Epic Games trial documents in May 2021. However, the Fortnite developer hasn't done much about it until the current season.

The v21.20 patch, released on June 6, added a Creative prop that hinted at the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration. Ever since then, there have been numerous leaks about the upcoming content.

We now have a lot of information about the upcoming crossover and it will most likely end up being one of the greatest collabs in Fortnite.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration will most likely be released in August

It's important to note that every piece of information regarding the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration comes from leaks. Epic Games hasn't revealed anything regarding this crossover and it is very unlikely that this will happen anytime soon.

Fortunately, Fortnite leakers have done a great job finding more details about the crossover, and we now even have a potential release date for it.

(via RUMOR: Fortnite X Dragon Ball will apparently be released at the end of August!(via @MidaRado

According to ShiinaBR, a veteran Fortnite leaker, the Dragon Ball collaboration will occur at the end of August. The source of this information is MidaRado, another Twitter user with a long history of legitimate leaks.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a new animated movie scheduled to be released in North America on August 19. Releasing the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration this month would be perfect for both sides, which is very likely to happen.

Epic Games has already collaborated with many movies, shows, and video games, promoting them just before their release. The Dragon Ball collaboration will most likely be the same.

One skin has been revealed

Many Fortnite leakers claim that the upcoming anime collaboration will have four different characters from Dragon Ball. However, HYPEX, the most popular Fortnite leaker, recently revealed one of those characters.

Vegeta will be released into the video game with the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration.

Remember.. There's 4 skins, 1 is Goku obviously and now we supposedly know about Vegeta too, so who do you think the other 2 are? Vegeta is most likely be apart of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball skins(According to @MidaRado 's teaser reply)Remember.. There's 4 skins, 1 is Goku obviously and now we supposedly know about Vegeta too, so who do you think the other 2 are?

Considering Goku's importance, we can expect this character to come to the battle royale game. However, the other two characters are currently unknown. There have been a lot of theories about them, but these are just guesses.

Epic Games will release another major Fortnite Battle Royale update on Tuesday, July 19. The v21.30 update is expected to bring many new things to the game and we will potentially get some new leaks regarding the collaboration.

Considering that the development team will take a summer break in late July, we expect the new collaboration to come out shortly after they return from a well-deserved break.

