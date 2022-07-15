Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration: Rumored release date and skin confirmation

The Dragon Ball collaboration with Fortnite has been confirmed. Despite Epic Games not saying much, prominent leakers have all but verified a few details of the crossover. Even though these are subject to change, it's hard to deviate from the information given how logical it is.

According to the leakers, the crossover has a timeline in place. Furthermore, there are subtle hints as to which characters will appear as skins in the Item Shop.

When will Dragon Ball collaboration occur in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Thanks to the first Naruto collaboration, there's a general idea of how long it will take to get the show on the road. For those who remember, the crossover details were leaked during the Epic versus Apple trial in May 2021. The collaboration only occurred in November of the same year.

(via RUMOR: Fortnite X Dragon Ball will apparently be released at the end of August!(via @MidaRado RUMOR: Fortnite X Dragon Ball will apparently be released at the end of August!(via @MidaRado)

Given this timeframe, fans would imagine the Dragon Ball crossover will occur at the end of 2022. However, that doesn't seem to be the case in this instance.

According to ShiinaBR, the collaboration is rumored to come to fruition at the end of August. Although this makes no sense, there is some logic behind it.

As it just so happens, Dragon Ball Super: Superhero releases worldwide in August. Given the hype it would create, doing a parallel showcase in Fortnite would be good for marketing and business.

While nothing is set in stone, this seems to be the most obvious conclusion for the time being.

Which characters will feature in Dragon Ball collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 3?

With the number of prominent characters in the Dragon Ball universe, knowing precisely who will be added to Fortnite is anyone's guess. That being said, two skins have been confirmed thus far.

The first is Goku, which is pretty obvious given his role in the franchise, and the other is Vegeta.

Remember.. There's 4 skins, 1 is Goku obviously and now we supposedly know about Vegeta too, so who do you think the other 2 are? Vegeta is most likely be apart of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball skins(According to @MidaRado 's teaser reply)Remember.. There's 4 skins, 1 is Goku obviously and now we supposedly know about Vegeta too, so who do you think the other 2 are? Vegeta is most likely be apart of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball skins👀🔥 (According to @MidaRado's teaser reply)Remember.. There's 4 skins, 1 is Goku obviously and now we supposedly know about Vegeta too, so who do you think the other 2 are? https://t.co/6HQEKne7Oe

In total, there are supposed to be four skins for the collaboration. Perhaps the other two may be Chi-Chi and Bulma.

This would make sense as the Naruto cosmetics follow the same pattern of two male and two female skins. However, it's nearly impossible to tell which route the developers will take for this one.

A second round of Dragon Ball characters may also be featured in the Item Shop a few months after the first collaboration. Given that this crossover will line Epic's pockets, there's no reason not to do another one after a small gap.

What are these cosmetics going to cost?

But if they ever do a Dragon Ball collab

well lets just say my wallet wont like me that day. See now I've never watched Naruto so I could care less about the Fortnite stuff.But if they ever do a Dragon Ball collabwell lets just say my wallet wont like me that day.

Like the first Naruto collaboration, loopers can expect to spend close to 7,000 V-Bucks to acquire all the cosmetics. This will include four outfits, backblings, wraps, gliders, harvesting tools, and the proverbial kitchen sink.

While it may seem a bit expensive, that's because it is.

Knowing how popular the franchise is, Epic will try to make a hefty profit from the collaboration. However, since it's up to players whether or not they want to buy the cosmetics, there's nothing that can be done about the price.

