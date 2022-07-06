Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration all but confirmed after new teaser

After years of asking Epic Games for a Dragon Ball crossover in Fortnite, it would seem that the developers are finally dropping hints. Discovered during the update v21.20, leakers discovered a creative prop that was recently added to the game. While this is nothing out of the ordinary, the logo on the prop was.

This new prop called Stamina Container has the exact design of the Capsule Corp logo from the Dragon Ball franchise. While this could be a coincidence, it's highly unlikely that the Epic Games creative team will copy-paste the logo into the game. There's also more evidence than this to support the theory of a Dragon Ball crossover.

Dragon Ball x Fortnite is finally happening (Maybe)

According to well-known leaker ShiinaBR, last year, he was aware of a possible Dragon Ball collaboration in Fortnite. However, given the paperwork needed to bring collaboration to the game, things don't always work out. If they do, it often takes months of work to get things right.

Given these facts, it was assumed that the collaboration was either scrapped or had come to a standstill. However, as seen from today's update, things are very much on track. While the creative prop doesn't seem like much, it's worth noting that this was the same approach the developers took with Naruto.

Props were added to the creative mode before the main collaboration took place. Given the scale and popularity of Dragon Ball, the crossover will likely feature a creative map as well.

Thus, the props being added in are far from random. Furthermore, since the props have the same logo and look similar to those from the franchise, it cannot be a coincidence.

This is not a copy-paste situation, given the legal repercussions that Epic Games will face. With that being said, the collaboration is yet to be officially confirmed. As it stands, there is no timeline in place either.

However, it can be said with some certainty that the crossover will not occur this season as Darth Vader and Indiana Jones are present in-game.

Expected cosmetics for the Dragon Ball collaboration

As always, it's anyone's guess who may be drafted as outfits for Fortnite. With so many primary and secondary characters in the franchise, choices will be vast. Much like the Naruto collaboration, this one may be split into two halves.

Perhaps the first crossover will feature absolute apex characters from the Dragon Ball franchise, such as Goku and Vegeta. While the second round will feature others like Piccolo and Gohan. Likewise, the Dragon Balls themselves will also be showcased as cosmetics in-game. Players might get to use Shenron as a glider.

But for the time being, players must remain patient and hope for the best. While the props are likely hints of collaboration, there's no guarantee when things will come to fruition. It could be in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, or perhaps the one after. Only time will tell, or perhaps Donald Mustard will drop hints.

