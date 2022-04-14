10 Dragon Ball characters who have not reached their full potential

The Dragon Ball series has many compelling characters. With each story arc, the characters must get more powerful as they fight villains who run the risk of destroying Earth. Despite being incredibly powerful already, some of these characters have not unlocked their full potential yet.

With more training, each of these characters is capable of becoming even more powerful than they already are.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the author. It also contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball anime series and manga.

Beerus, Goku, and 8 other Dragon Ball characters have not yet reached a cap on their strength

1) Lord Beerus

Beerus as he appears in 'Dragon Ball Super' (Image via Toei Animation)

Beerus is the strongest God of Destruction and seems to have reached his peak but has still not realized his full potential.

He already has incredible mastery over his Energy of Destruction, and his martial arts skills are greater than almost every other fighter in the franchise. However, he is still quite a distance away from perfecting Ultra Instinct.

Beerus is capable of using Autonomous Ultra Instinct, but he has not perfected it yet. Whis is still training him so he can get closer to the perfect Autonomous Ultra Instinct that the Angels use.

2) Goku

Whenever Goku seems to have reached his peak, he always finds a way to surpass his limits and get even stronger. Each of his Super Saiyan forms is a testament to this fact.

After unlocking Ultra Instinct and seeing how powerful Whis is while using it, Goku realized he has a long way to go to become the strongest. Thanks to the Saiyan Race's infinite potential for growth and getting stronger, Goku has the opportunity to become the most powerful.

3) Vegeta

Vegeta using his Super Saiyan Blue form (Image via Toei Animation)

Like Goku, Vegeta has multiple Super Saiyan forms that show his infinite innate potential for getting stronger. He has also been training with Beerus and Whis for some time in Dragon Ball Super, but unlike Goku, it seems his training is now going in a different direction.

As Goku trains to perfect his usage of Autonomous Ultra Instinct, Vegeta is becoming stronger through Ultra Ego, a technique he learned from Beerus.

4) Goten

Goten as he appears in 'Dragon Ball Z' (Image via Toei Animation)

Goten is still a young child, so his full potential has not been unlocked yet. The only time Goten was shown grown up and more mature was during Dragon Ball GT, but that series was considered non-canon by many.

If Goten were to train consistently while honing his Super Saiyan transformations, he could definitely become one of the strongest mortals in the series.

5) Trunks

Trunks is like Goten, except his future self has already been shown many times. Although Future Trunks comes from a different timeline, he acts as a good basis of comparison for what Trunks can expect to become in the future.

However, unlike Future Trunks, Trunks has more people than just Gohan to train with, and he can train with them for much longer than Future Trunks could. By doing this, Trunks would easily be able to unlock his full potential.

6) Uub

Uub is the human reincarnation of Majin Buu. Due to this, he had God Ki and an incredible amount of it. To help during the fight against Moro, Uub sent his God Ki to Goku. Everyone in the vicinity, including Vegeta, was shocked by how much God Ki was being sent, and they had no idea who it could have been. It was revealed in the next panel that it was Uub who sent it.

If Uub was trained to his limits and had all of his hidden potential drawn out, he could definitely become a strong individual, possibly the strongest mortal in Universe 7.

7) Broly

Broly, the Legendary Super Saiyan of Universe 7, is immensely powerful. In his Super Saiyan form, he easily defeated both Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta and even clashed head-on with Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta.

If Broly received proper training and learned how to control his legendary powers, he would easily be the strongest mortal in Universe 7.

8) Frieza

Frieza in his first form in the 'Dragon Ball' series (Image via Toei Animation)

Like Broly, Frieza never received proper training to harness his powers. He was able to achieve his Golden Form through mental training in Hell. If Frieza trained like Goku, there is no telling how powerful he could become. However, Frieza would never do this as he believes training is below him.

9) Kale

Kale in her Legendary Super Saiyan form in 'Dragon Ball Super' (Image via Toei Animation)

Kale is the Legendary Super Saiyan of Universe 6, automatically making her astonishingly powerful. Although she trains with Caulifla, it is not enough. Kale needs another training partner that can match her strength, or else she will not be able to unlock her true potential.

10) Gohan

Gohan's latent potential has been talked about since the beginning of Dragon Ball Z. Fans were excited to see how powerful Gohan would get as he trained and became stronger alongside Goku.

When Gohan had his potential unlocked and gained the Ultimate Form, he was said to be as strong as Super Saiyan Two without any of the side effects. After constantly training with Piccolo, Gohan is thought to be at the level of Super Saiyan Blue. It is clear that Gohan's potential is yet to reach its limit.

