Fortnite update v21.20 patch notes: Charge SMG, new NPCs, free Xander skin, and more

The downtime for Fortnite has begun and leaks have come out of the woodwork. Based on information from leakers, this update will focus around map changes brought on by the Reality Tree, summer-themed NPCs, a brand new SMG, and more.

Aside from these major content updates, players can expect changes to occur on the map alongside some developments in the storyline. With that being said, it is time to jump into new content.

Note: The patch notes mentioned in this article are based on leaks. A few of them may not come to fruition or get added to the game immediately.

Leaked patch notes for Fortnite v21.20 update

1) Charge SMG

Despite this new weapon looking like an auto-shotgun, it is, without a doubt, a brand new SMG. Much like its other variants in-game, this one too will be useful in close-range combat.

Judging by how it looks, it may feature an extended magazine. However, the images used to display the weapon may not be accurate. At times, Epic Games uses placeholders to keep things a surprise. Nevertheless, once the downtime ends, players will likely get to use the weapon for themselves in-game.

2) Summer-themed NPC

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey It appears the following NPCs have been enabled (or can at least be enabled VIA a hotfix at any time) with this update:



It appears the following NPCs have been enabled (or can at least be enabled VIA a hotfix at any time) with this update:

- Boardwalk Ruby

- Summer Drift

- Unpeely

With the summer break still afoot, it was only a matter of time before Epic Games decided to add in summer-themed NPCs. Much like last year, seasonal variants of popular NPCs have been added to the island.

This includes, Boardwalk Ruby, Unpeely, and Summer Drift. Currently, their exact locations in-game are not known. However, given that it is summer, they may be located in and around Loot Lake or next to Sanctuary.

3) Indiana Jones and Xander

As predicted by leakers, the Indiana Jones skin has been added to the game. Suffice to say, it looks amazing. Unfortunately, it will only be available to those who own the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. While this is disheartening, there is good news as well.

HYPEX @HYPEX Xander will be a FREE skin this season. Via the Refer-a-Friend program! Xander will be a FREE skin this season. Via the Refer-a-Friend program! https://t.co/n8l18xO1wv

While a timeline has not been put in place, players can earn the Xander skin via the Refer-A-Friend program. Since it will be limited to this season, it should go live soon. Hopefully, it is not too much of a grind, like the new Naruto crossover challenges.

4) Relics

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



Here's the Idol Artefacts to grab in the temple:

- Tomato

- Durrr

- Object of Power (split into 4 parts to piece together - used for Indiana Quests)



You will actually be able to 'Succeed' or 'Fail' depending on how you make your way through Indiana Jones' Temple!

You will need to avoid traps and 3 threat levels to make it to the end to grab the Idol Artifact. It seems like it can then be used to open a treasure vault too!

Given Indiana Jones' love for treasure, relics have been added to the island. It is likely that Battle Pass holders will have to find these to fully unlock the skin. On the other hand, these may be part of some special challenges open to everyone.

Nevertheless, there are currently three which have been decrypted in the files. If these indicate the possibility of a treasure hunt challenge, then there are likely more that will be uncovered soon.

5) Summer challenges in BR mode

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey We ARE getting new "No Sweat Summer Quests"!



- No Sweat Product Recall



These summer quests ARE for Battle Royale! We ARE getting new "No Sweat Summer Quests"!Questline Names:- No Sweat Sponsorship- No Sweat Marketing- No Sweat Product RecallThese summer quests ARE for Battle Royale!

What seems like a century of complaints and negative feedback has finally been taken to heart by Epic Games. In the Fortnite update v21.20, a new set of challenges for the summer event have been found. This time around, they will be held in Battle Royale mode.

While the exact details are still unknown, the challenges will definitely be easier to complete due to them being in BR. While the challenges in Creative mode were not too bad this time around, having them based in BR mode feels like home for most players.

6) A skate park in Fortnite

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory Fortnite added a floating Skate park this update.



- Celebration_Skate



This more confirms that we might be getting the new Skating Mechanic very soon! Fortnite added a floating Skate park this update. - Celebration_SkateThis more confirms that we might be getting the new Skating Mechanic very soon! https://t.co/BqRUec3qIX

While the rumors were too good to be true, it would seem that they have come to fruition. According to prominent leaker FortTory, Epic Games has added a skate park to Fortnite. This is likely to be part of the Summer Event.

If the skate park goes live once the downtime ends, players will likely be able to find skateboards lying about this new POI. However, this should be taken with a pinch of salt.

