Skateboards are coming to Fortnite

Epic Games is always looking for different ways to improve Fortnite Battle Royale. The v21.10 patch is huge and has added many new items to the game. The game developer has also used it to release some gameplay and map changes.

Fortnite leakers have found a lot of additional files in the game data that reveal Epic Games' plans for the future of the game. The most recent Fortnite leak claims that skateboards will be coming to Fortnite Battle Royale! This is very interesting and there is no doubt that this type of vehicle would be perfect for the theme of Chapter 3 Season 3.

Note: The developers have revealed no official information on the same. Thus, players should take the following information with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite players will be able to use skateboards in the future

Ever since Season 4 of Chapter 1 was released, Epic Games has started experimenting with different types of vehicles. Some of these were very simple, like Shopping Carts, while some of them were considered overpowered, such as the B.R.U.T.E. Mech in Season X.

It finally seems that the game developer has found a healthy balance when it comes to vehicles as Chapter 3 hasn't had too many overpowered ones.

HYPEX, the most popular Fortnite leaker, recently revealed that skateboards are coming to the video game. The leaker claims that Epic Games recently started working on this new vehicle, which will be perfect for the current season.

Epic began working on Skating recently and it'll be just like the sliding physics.. Slow when going uphill and fast when going downhill, ect.. And Motorcycles have been updated again so they're actively working on them too! UPCOMING VEHICLE / MECHANICEpic began working on Skating recently and it'll be just like the sliding physics.. Slow when going uphill and fast when going downhill, ect.. And Motorcycles have been updated again so they're actively working on them too! UPCOMING VEHICLE / MECHANIC 🔥Epic began working on Skating recently and it'll be just like the sliding physics.. Slow when going uphill and fast when going downhill, ect.. And Motorcycles have been updated again so they're actively working on them too! https://t.co/r0dLNds4Cp

Skateboards would be a fun addition to the game, there is no doubt about it. Also, the season is all about chilling and vibing, so adding skateboards makes perfect sense.

Skating physics will be similar to sliding. When players are skating downhill, they will move much faster, while going uphill will slow them down. While there are no further details yet, skateboards could be similar to Shopping Carts.

Another vehicle is coming to Fortnite

Besides skateboarding, Epic Games may also add rollerstakes to Fortnite Battle Royale. Considering the leak claims there will be a new skating mechanic, this could be a new item. After all, there is a loading screen with rollerskates as well.

Just a week ago, many Fortnite leakers found out that Epic Games is also working on motorcycles. While it appears that this vehicle is still in an early development stage, it will not be surprising if it comes out during the current season.

HYPEX confirmed that the game developer has updated this vehicle with the latest update, which means that there has been some progress with it.

Chapter 3 Season 3 is scheduled to end in mid-September, which means that it will be one of the longest Fortnite seasons of all time. All these leaks point to the fact that Epic Games is working hard to make sure players stay entertained over the summer by releasing new content.

