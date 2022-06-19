This Fortnite trick allows players to move across the map in a few seconds

The latest Fortnite trick is very useful for players who want to move quickly over the map or escape the storm! Chapter 3 Season 3 has added many new items to the game, and finally, the Ballers have been unvaulted.

The Ballers were first added to the game with Chapter 1 Season 8 and have been incredibly popular ever since then. Unfortunately, Epic Games kept them out of the game for a long time before they finally returned in the new season.

While these vehicles are amazing for moving quickly across the map, players can also teleport with them using the latest Fortnite trick! Players need not worry about the storm anymore, and they can loot as much as they want and still get to the safe zone in just a few seconds with the Baller.

The latest Fortnite trick is perfect for players who struggle with the storm

Many Fortnite players are used to the storm and have no problem with calculating how much time they have to loot before they move to the safe zone. Unfortunately, everyone wants to get as much loot as possible, so players sustaining damage by the storm is not that rare.

The new Fortnite trick lets players move rapidly over the entire island using the Baller! This trick is extremely easy to use and requires just some building materials and the unvaulted vehicle.

Fortnite YouTuber GKI recently posted this trick, showing players how to perform it successfully. As fans can see in the video above, the first thing they have to do is build a ramp. The higher they build it, the further the Baller will take them.

Once they are satisfied with the height of the ramp, they may want to attach the Baller to the last piece and then start moving down to the bottom.

Finally, once they get to the bottom of the ramp, they will have to press the extend button and release the attach button at the same time. If this is done correctly, players will be launched far away, taking them across the island.

To perform this Fortnite trick correctly, players will want to turn their ramp in the direction that they want to go in.

Completing milestones is very easily with this Fortnite trick

Epic Games has released some new milestones with Chapter 3 Season 3. One of the new milestones requires players to travel distance in the Baller, which makes this Fortnite trick perfect for gaining XP.

Since the Ballers have limited energy, it is impossible to use them for a longer period of time, especially if players use boosts.

The ramp trick, however, is a fantastic way of completing this milestone. If performed correctly, the trick will allow players to travel thousands of meters with a single launch.

They must keep in mind that this is most likely a glitch, and Epic Games may decide to fix it soon. However, considering that it's not a game-breaking issue, it could stay in the game for at least a few more weeks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far