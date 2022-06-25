Fortnite far from ruining Naruto legacy for younger generation

Since the first Naruto collaboration, Fortnite has not been the same. Since Epic Games received the green light for this major collaboration, the number of anime-related cosmetics added to the game has drastically increased.

While not all of them are great, the community is happy with the diversity of choice.

Going back to the topic at hand, with the first Naruto crossover being a hit, it was obvious that another would occur. Since these collaborations bring in lots of revenue and keep fans happy, it's a win-win situation.

However, not everyone is pleased with these crossovers.

Nitro-Spidey: The Deadpool Enjoyer @NitroSpidey I really do not care about more Fortnite Naruto stuff. I really do not care about more Fortnite Naruto stuff. https://t.co/kso2j6qlRv

Ever since the first Naruto collaboration's reveal, there has been a hue and cry about the legacy of the anime. Since many characters are associated with the game, those who don't know any better think they come from Fortnite itself.

While most of the time, the statement "character from Fortnite'' is a joke, it does hold true for some.

Such being the case, a lot of users claim that these collaborations are spoiling the origins of the anime. But is that truly the case? Does having Naruto and others in-game dilute their legacy for the younger generation? Probably not, and here's why.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



The original team along with Itachi, Gaara, Orochimaru and Hinata have arrived! Grab their Outfits now.



fn.gg/NarutoRivals Team 7 aren't the only ones on the Island this time.The original team along with Itachi, Gaara, Orochimaru and Hinata have arrived! Grab their Outfits now. Team 7 aren't the only ones on the Island this time. The original team along with Itachi, Gaara, Orochimaru and Hinata have arrived! Grab their Outfits now. fn.gg/NarutoRivals https://t.co/Apn8B2IhQB

Fortnite helping Naruto reach more people

Contrary to the belief that Fortnite is destroying Naruto's legacy, it is helping spread the anime's influence even further. Since the collaboration took place last November, the term "Naruto" has been trending on Google.

In fact, according to data from Google Trends, the term "Naruto" has spiked in searches whenever major leaks or announcements have been made related to Fortnite. While some may choose to ignore the connection, this is not a coincidence. The data does not lie.

(Zeus) LastLifeLaz @LastLifeLaz You know it’s bad when they put Naruto in Fortnite You know it’s bad when they put Naruto in Fortnite

Coming to the main point or argument that having Naruto in-game will dilute the legacy, it is mainly based on a personal mindset. To be clear, Fortnite is not the first game to feature Naruto in a crossover.

Jump Force, released in 2019, had Naruto Uzumaki on the game's cover.

If indeed having the characters in-game would destroy their legacy, then it would be safe to assume that Jump Force wouldn't have had Naruto in it. Thus, the premise that having characters in a video game will destroy the legacy is rather absurd.

Furthermore, Naruto is not just an anime or manga. It is a brand in itself. The objective of any brand is to make a profit for the owners and creators.

Given that it is these people who have to give the green signal on collaborations, blaming Fortnite makes no sense. For both the companies, it's nothing more than a business transaction.

Even so, collaborations have to adhere to strict protocols. As seen in both Naruto crossovers, all characters and cosmetics have been kept as close to their original as possible, ensuring they are accurately represented in-game.

InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks @InTheShadeYT In-game gameplay showcase of all Naruto Rivals x Fortnite cosmetics and their variants!



This includes the Itachi, Hinata, Gaara, and Orochimaru skins In-game gameplay showcase of all Naruto Rivals x Fortnite cosmetics and their variants!This includes the Itachi, Hinata, Gaara, and Orochimaru skins https://t.co/KuYsoDIZUK

Lastly, with more people seeing the characters in-game, they are likely to explore the anime and manga as well. Rather than destroying the legacy, as some would claim, this helps propagate a whole new generation of teenagers eager to learn more about Naruto.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

