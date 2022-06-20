Fortnite x Naruto Rivals: Gaara, Orochimaru, and Hinata skin spotted in new advertisment

Fortnite x Naruto Rivals is drawing near. In just a few days, the second round of Naruto skins will be arriving in the Item Shop, which will also be the second round of officially collaborative anime skins. A recent ad was discovered that shows Gaara, Orochimaru, and Hinata could soon be arriving as skins.

The second round of Naruto skins was leaked late in Chapter 3 Season 2 and will officially arrive very soon. The first round showed up at the end of Chapter 2 Season 8 whne Naruto, Sasuke, and more arrived in the Item Shop.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Naruto x Fortnite 2nd Collaboration: ‘Rivals’, announces 4 new skins: Hinata, Gaara, Itachi, Orochimaru.



The collaboration also featured a set of challenges and an NPC on the island. Sasuke could be interacted with and would sell players the collaborative Paper Kunai Bomb throwable explosive item.

Fortnite ad shows new characters that could be coming in Naruto Rivals

Leakers initially found some evidence that Itachi, Orochimaru, Hinata, and Gaara would be the skins in this round, and this new advertisement appears to confirm that leak.

The ad was originally shared by Sinx6, a popular Fortnite YouTuber and leaker. It appears to be a virtual advertisement found in a populated area, which could be a subway station or something like that; it's a very public place, at the very least.

Regardless of the specific location, the ad cycles through four characters that are surrounding the battle bus, including Gaara, Hinata, and Orochimaru. These three characters have often been antagonists during the anime's long run.

The ad appears to be legitimate as it has official logos and watermarks on it. It doesn't appear to be heavily photoshopped either. Additionally, it would be difficult to get a fake ad into a public place.

For all intents and purposes, this advertisement is legitimate, though it seems to be the only one of its kind. This bodes well for Naruto fans who have been waiting for more characters, and for fans of these characters specifically.

New Fortnite ad (Image via Sinx6/YouTube)

As confirmed by Epic Games' official channels, the Fortnite x Naruto Rivals collaboration will land in the Item Shop on June 23, which is just a few days away. Right now, that's all the official and confirmed information that Epic has provided.

While there's no further information about the skins, it's expected that various bundles will show up in the Item Shop and be available for purchase. They'll probably be available for individual purchase as well; likely ranging from 2,500 to 3,000 V-Bucks, which will save gamers a lot of V-Bucks overall.

It's also very probable that the earlier skins, including Naruto, Sasuke, and more, will return to the Item Shop alongside the new ones when the event kicks off on June 23.

The previous crossover had challenges that Fortnite players could complete to earn free rewards. These were called the Nindo challenges and rewarded players with the Kurama glider. A similar set of challenges may arrive with the latest collaboration, so loopers should be on the lookout for it.

