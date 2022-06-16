Fortnite x Naruto Rivals: Start date, what to expect, skins, and more

Fortnite x Naruto was released back in Chapter 2 Season 8. Towards the end of that season, Naruto characters showed up in the Item Shop. Sasuke was also an NPC on the island who sold the Paper Kunai Bomb. All in all, it was a fairly extensive collaboration. It was also the first official anime collaboration Epic Games had secured.

Fortnite has had certain anime skins since then, like Erisa and others, but Naruto was the first time an actual anime was part of the game. It was thought to be a collaboration that would open doors for other anime shows to enter the world of Fortnite.

As of now, that hasn't happened. Attack on Titan was rumored to be coming to the game but never did.

Recently, a second official anime collaboration was announced, and it's another Naruto collab.

Fortnite x Naruto Rivals has officially been announced and confirmed. Here's what players can expect.

Fortnite x Naruto Rivals officially announced: Full details and information

Prior to the onset of Chapter 3 Season 3, the leaks were coming in fast and furious. The entire Battle Pass featuring Darth Vader and Indiana Jones was leaked. The leak was not considered to be legitimate by many, even other leakers. It was treated as speculation by most of the community. However, the original leaker stated that they didn't care if anyone believed it and doubled down with another leak.

With their first leak confirmed when this Battle Pass dropped, the second leak instantly gained more credibility, though many players had forgotten about it by this point. The second leak suggested that Fortnite was getting a second round of Naruto skins.

"Kawaii" = Naruto Challenges codename RUMOR: Apparently the same person who posted the Battle Pass leak posted minutes later that another Naruto collab will be released in June.They posted this image as a teaser for the collab. Recently, Epic began work on "Kawaii2" challenges"Kawaii" = Naruto Challenges codename https://t.co/oIZFdRzvsA

Fast forward a few weeks, and that leak has come true, too. The skins aren't out, but Fortnite x Naruto Rivals has been announced on the game's official channels.

As confirmed by those channels, the Fortnite x Naruto Rivals collaboration will begin on June 23, which is just a week away. Right now, that's all the official, confirmed information Epic Games has provided. The details remain a bit dubious. However, leakers have found a lot of information that alludes to content very likely to be part of the collaboration.

So far, leakers have said that four new characters are coming:

Itachi

Hinata

Gaara

Orochimaru

There's no information about the skins. However, they will more than likely show up in the Item Shop via various bundles. Players might also get to buy them individually. The bundles will likely range from 2,500 to 3,000 V-Bucks.

Naruto skins (Image via Epic Games)

The individual skins will probably go for about 1,500 V-Bucks. On the 23rd, when the event arrives, it's also very probable that the original Naruto skins will return to the Item Shop alongside the new ones.

As mentioned by ShiinaBR in the initial tweet about the leak, Epic is also reportedly working on challenges for this collaboration. In the first collaboration, the game hosted the Nindo challenges. That was a website set up for gamers to sign up and complete challenges for rewards like emoticons and the highly coveted Kurama glider. A similar site will likely be set up for this collaboration.

